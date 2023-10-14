Revolution drop third straight in loss to Nashville SC

Tomas Chancalay converted twice, upping his total to six goals in 10 games, but the Revolution fell short in extending their losing streak to three games. The Revolution (14-9-10, 52 points), who extended their road winless streak to 13 games (0-7-6), conclude the season against the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium next Saturday.

Now all the Revolution have to do is get their formation right at the start of the game. For the second successive week, the Revolution surrendered three first-half goals in a 3-2 loss, this time against host Nashville SC at Geodis Park Saturday night.

Nashville opened the scoring off a throw-in, Dax McCarty finishing a rebound off the bar of a Sam Surridge header in the 19th minute. Randall Leal started the sequence, playing a give-and-go with Hany Mukhtar, then crossing for Surridge.

Surridge upped the lead with a point blank, unmarked, header off a Jacob Shaffelburg cross in the 30th minute. The Revolution’s three-man back line failed to challenge Schaffelburg, then Surridge found himself open between Omar Gonzalez and Dave Romney.

Schaffelburg, a former Berkshire School star, had a shot saved (38th minute). but Schaffelburg was injured on the play in a clash with Henry Kessler. It took nearly four minutes for Schaffelburg to depart, referee Guido Gonzales Jr. cautioning Mukhtar for dissent during the delay. Nashville then capitalized on the added time, getting a 5-on-3 counterattack off a Revolution corner kick, Mukhtar finding Surridge, who one-timed a shot past inside the right post.

The Revolution made three substitutions and switched to a 4-4-2 formation after halftime, and the changes paid off as Chancalay finished off a Gustavo Bou cross in the 48th minute. Bou capitalized on a turnover, then sent the cross toward the top of the penalty area, Chancalay scoring on a leaping, right-footer. Chancalay then put away a rebound of a Carles Gil shot in the 71st minute, the play set up as substitute Jack Panayotou regained possession.

