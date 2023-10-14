Scioletti sibling rivalry has driven St. John Paul II golf team to lofty heights

When they were kids, Bella and Sam Scioletti clashed too much to play golf together. Sister and brother were separated in junior camps and even started their high school careers at different schools — Bella at Cape Cod Academy in Osterville; and Sam at St. John Paul II in Hyannis.

Siblings Sam (left) and Bella Scioletti have found a comfort zone on and off the course.

But Bella transferred to John Paul II for the fall semester, as a 16-year-old junior, joining 15-year-old Sam, now a sophomore, and the two have grown closer, on and off the course. And their play has improved substantially.

But that doesn’t mean the competition ended.

“I like having Bella around because we always try to beat each other’s scores,” said Sam. “It just makes me play better and try to shoot lower and lower.”

Bella and Sam have played a part in a historic season for the Lions, who have put together a 17-1 run in the Cape & Islands League, the lone setback to Barnstable (262-265) Monday. The two have only played two matches together, wins against Sturgis West and Bourne.

“There was always that little level of competitiveness from the first to the ninth hole, and it just kept me occupied,” said Sam. “I wasn’t thinking about the team I was playing; I was thinking about beating my sister.”

“Bella likes bragging a lot because she’s the only girl on the varsity boys’ team,” he added. “But I got to give it to her, she hits the ball a mile.”

Bella embraces the competition, and isn’t afraid to pull any punches about Sam’s play while on the course.

“As siblings we’re not really afraid to hurt each other’s feelings,” she said. “I can say ‘Oh Sam that’s a really awful shot,’ and it makes us better.”

The competitiveness that once drove them apart is now channeled into positivity and improvement. Both siblings want to win for their team, but also want to prove themselves to each other. It’s the kind of back-and-forth that can only be shared between siblings.

Sam has lowered his scoring average to 40.0 (over nine holes). He’s also improved his mental game.

“Bella definitely helped me with my mind-set going into matches, because I used to think if I hit a bad shot my rounds are going to shreds,” he said. “But with Bella, if I hit a bad shot, I get right back into it because I just want to beat her.”

The two grew up in a golf-centric household with their mother Lauren, who wanted to get them both involved with the game from a young age.

“The golf course is their happy place. It’s very peaceful and calming to them and grounds them for the next day and the next match,” said Lauren. “It’s just a very special thing that we started really young with them and now they’ll be able to do that for the rest of their life … then playing on the same team is even cooler.”

The transfer to SJPII was a process for the entire family, but Bella wanted to make the move for academics. Having Sam there just made the transition easier.

“It was really easy to acclimate, everyone was super nice and generous when I came over,” said Bella. “I’m really fortunate because I only have two years left in high school, so being able to see my brother a lot and playing with him … enjoying that time with him is really nice.”

“She’s added lots of stability,” said John Paul II coach Geoff Converse. “We were looking for another person who could make our top six to eight a very competitive group.”

“Bella came from an independent school, and we played against her last year,” added senior tri-captain Jack Carstensen. “She’s a really hard competitor and a hard worker.”

The two siblings have always been connected through the game, but it’s taken Bella’s transition to SJPII for them both to truly understand the impact and importance their bond.

“My favorite thing about playing with Bella is the relationship we’ve built through golf,” said Sam.

Added Bella, “We’ve just grown so close because of this game … that’s really grown our relationship and it’s going to make it a lot harder when I leave for college.”

Bella and Sam Scioletti have helped lead the St. John Paul II golf team to a 17-1 regular season. SCIOLETTI FAMILY

Chip shots

▪ Punctuating a 3-under-par 33 round at Meadow Brook GC Wednesday, Winchester senior Cole Cassidy sank a hole-in-one on the 166-yard, par-3 fifth hole using a 9-iron. His ace helped fuel the Red & Black to a 43-29 victory and the program’s sixth straight Middlesex League title.

“Getting the ace was surreal … I’ve never had one before ever, and for it to happen in the last regular season match of the year felt great,” said Cassidy. “Winning the Middlesex League title and being undefeated my entire high school career is a great feeling.”

The Red & Black (14-2) concluded the regular season with a 218-219 victory over BC High at Franklin Park Thursday.

▪ Wellesley captured the Bay State Conference championship Tuesday at The Country Club, the Raiders’ 233 besting runner-up Needham (247). Senior Ryan Keyes (74) was the medalist, senior Ben Madden followed with a 77, and junior Cole Adams shot an 82. All three were named BSC All-Stars.

“It’s great any time the boys can succeed … I’m very happy for them,” Wellesley coach Ken Bateman. “They accomplished exactly what they wanted to do.”

The 18-hole conference tournament is a helpful step in preparing for sectionals and states.

“It gets them ready for matches with other schools in the state, and gets them thinking in terms of team scoring,” added Bateman. “They’re not just thinking about themselves; they are thinking about everybody.”

▪ After a 17-0 regular season, Shawsheen won the Commonwealth Athletic Conference 18-hole tournament at Crystal Lake GC Friday. Larry Cullity (73) was the medalist, and conference MVP Matt Tramonte and Max Carpenter followed with 74s.

▪ Westford Academy finished off an undefeated Dual County League run Thursday with a 44-28 victory against Lincoln-Sudbury. Senior captain Justin Davighi and junior Jack Donovan won their respective matches, 6.5-2.5.

The Ghosts concluded conference play 10-0 and also notched an impressive nonleague win over Wellesley, 218-220, Wednesday at Nabnasset Lake CC. This week, Westford plays nonleague matches against Andover (Tuesday) and Chelmsford (Wednesday).

Khalin Kapoor can be reached at khalin.kapoor@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @khalinkapoor.