Strong net-front presence tips chances in favor of the Bruins’ James van Riemsdyk, Trent Frederic

James, Trevor , and Brendan would take turns standing in front of the net and try to redirect Frans’s shots.

James van Riemsdyk remembers the days when his dad, Frans , would fire pucks toward him and his brothers in the driveway at their Middletown, N.J., home.

“He never gave me the chin music,” James said with a snicker. “Really it was more just knocking [the pucks] down and knocking them dead.”

Trent Frederic used to perform similar drills with his brother, Grant, taking turns zipping shots in their basement in St. Louis.

“There was a speed limit on the shots, and you’d try to knock it down and then shoot it,” Frederic said. “I feel like everyone kind of plays those games and we actually do a lot of it in practice.”

The practice paid off for Frederic and the Bruins in Wednesday’s opening win against the Blackhawks. Parked in front of the Chicago net, the big winger karate-chopped a Brandon Carlo wrister that escaped goalie Arvid Soderblom.

The art of tipping pucks involves positioning and excellent hand-eye coordination, but there’s one quality that is most important.

“Courage would be the No. 1 factor,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.

Stationing yourself in front of the net, players know they’re going to be subjected to punishment. Sometimes harsh punishment. Whether it’s feeling a defenseman’s stick in the small of their back or a goalie’s twig hacking at their ankles, it’s not duty for the faint of heart.

“Being big and heavy helps, because you’re harder to move from those areas,” Montgomery noted.

Van Riemsdyk (6 feet 3 inches, 208 pounds) and Frederic (6-3, 214) have the requisite size for the role.

“Being a bigger guy obviously I can take away the eyes of the goalie fairly easily with my wingspan and stuff like that,” said van Riemsdyk, who has made a career scoring in tight. “And then depending on if the shot’s low or high, there’s different strategies you might try or if the shot’s a little bit slower versus harder, there might be some different things you might try to throw the goalie off. So, there’s definitely some tricks you pick up over the years and definitely obviously something I take a lot of pride in that part of my game.”

Van Riemsdyk also credited practicing against mammoth defenseman Chris Pronger (6-6, 220) during their days with Flyers as helping him hone his skills near the crease.

“Chris Pronger was really big with that for me to help me kind of get that into my routine,” van Riemsdyk said. “And then Joe Mullen was my assistant coach my first year. He was a big help with that, too.

“So, I’ve had a lot of stuff I’ve worked on over the years and you try to learn from the guys who come before you as far as routines and stuff that works, and it helps you figure out what works for you.”

Swayman takes a turn in net

Jeremy Swayman got the start in net Saturday night for Game 2 against the Predators and while Montgomery won’t commit to a strict alternating pattern with Swayman and Linus Ullmark, who stopped 20 of 21 shots in the opener, it’s pretty clear both goalies will get lots of work.

“I can’t say we plan to go every other [game], but it’s the strength of our team and especially when the schedule gets really busy, we’re definitely going to be going every other,” Montgomery said. “They give us a great chance every night so it will keep them fresh.”

Swayman entered the game with a 2-0 career record and two shutouts (70 saves) against Nashville.

The song remains the same

Other than Swayman, Montgomery kept his lineup from the season opener intact … Boston debuted its home centennial season black sweaters … The Bruins won’t be in action again until Thursday when they visit San Jose at the Shark Tank for a 10:30 p.m. start, so go ahead and order the late afternoon venti with a double shot … Song of the night: “Barbie Girl” by Aqua (one of David Pastrnak’s faves).

