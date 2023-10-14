Westford’s Jack Graffeo goes sub-15 minutes, recording the state’s fastest 5k time this season to win the Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational

After close-cut races defined Friday’s small and medium school portion of the Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational, the large school races Saturday took on a whole different story: individual dominance.

Under the lights at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth, Westford Academy junior Jack Graffeo charged to an emphatic 29-second victory (14:57.7) in the varsity boys’ 5k. His effort was the state’s top 5k time this season — a mark which previously belonged to teammate Paul Bergeron, who did not compete Saturday.

With many of the state’s most experienced and accomplished runners competing, the meet lived up to its reputation for shattering personal bests — the top 16 boys finishers all set new high marks, including Graffeo, who broke his PR by 19 seconds.