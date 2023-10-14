Westford’s Jack Graffeo goes sub-15 minutes, recording the state’s fastest 5k time this season to win the Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational

After close-cut races defined Friday’s small and medium school portion of the Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational, the large school races Saturday took on a whole different story: individual dominance.
Under the lights at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Falmouth, Westford Academy junior Jack Graffeo charged to an emphatic 29-second victory (14:57.7) in the varsity boys’ 5k. His effort was the state’s top 5k time this season — a mark which previously belonged to teammate Paul Bergeron, who did not compete Saturday.
With many of the state’s most experienced and accomplished runners competing, the meet lived up to its reputation for shattering personal bests — the top 16 boys finishers all set new high marks, including Graffeo, who broke his PR by 19 seconds.
Top-ranked Brookline unleashed their remarkably deep stable of runners in the varsity race, and finished with four of the top six finishers. The Warriors were led by senior Pablo Tejedor Meyers (15:26.6), who was the runner-up behind Graffeo.
In the girls’ varsity 5k, Brookline senior Lucia Werner continued her unbeaten senior campaign with a dominant 19-second victory (17:55.2). Her winning effort also set a new 26-second personal best, a mark she recorded two weeks ago in a victory at the Frank Kelley Invitational.
Westford Academy sophomore Abigail Hennessy set an enormous 53-second personal best in her runner-up effort (18:14.4), while finishing comfortably ahead of Bromfield junior Evelyn Wool (18:27.0) in third place.
