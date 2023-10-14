Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck sign long-term deals that signal a change in NHL contracts

Scheifele and Hellebuyck, each 30 years old and Jets by birthright, were considered sure goners at or before the start of free agency. Instead, their extensions (each seven years at $8.5 million per) could see both still on the job there until the spring of 2031. Though keep in mind, both deals allow the Jets to trade the franchise centerpieces by the summer of 2027.

OK, there’s a bit of hyperbole there. No one’s serving up pina coladas on the permafrost, but the Jets are basking in the warmth and bonhomie of the mega-contract extensions surprisingly signed by center Mark Scheifele and goalie Connor Hellebuyck .

A couple of surprising strokes of the pen and, voila, the clouds cleared over Western Canada, palm trees sprouted at the corner of Portage and Main, and hockey had its best day in Winnipeg since Bobby Hull barreled into town with that WHA flag flying from his pickup with Illinois plates.

The message in the two signings?

“We can win now,” coach Rick Bowness told the Winnipeg media, the ink yet to dry on those Scheifele and Hellebuyck signatures. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff kidded that it didn’t matter which of his two stars signed which deal because terms were identical, including the $5 million bonus that each will collect prior to the start of next season.

The deal elicited disappointment from some Boston fans because the 6-foot-3-inch right-shot Scheifele projected as a perfect fit into the Bruins’ No. 1 center spot (currently the domain of Pavel Zacha). Rumors persisted over the summer that the Bruins could trade for Scheifele or Calgary’s Elias Lindholm, 28, also a right-shot No. 1 center. Lindholm remains on an expiring deal with the Flames, so he’s still on the board. For the moment.

But both Scheifele and Hellebuyck stayed put in a small-market Canadian city, where the winter weather is, shall we say, challenging, and the social scene is (checks Google Maps) 1,655 miles to the northwest of Times Square. Not that New York City guarantees anything beyond traffic and high taxes, but from a live-life-to-its-fullest perspective, a long stay in Winnipeg generally does not rate high on players’ dance cards.

“It’s the place,” noted one longtime GM over the summer, “that shows up on every guy’s no-trade list.”

Well, that changed, with Scheifele and Hellebuyck, as to be expected, expressing their love of city, team, and their chance of bringing Jets fans their first Stanley Cup. It’s a feel-good story for all involved, especially everyone in the Jets’ dressing room.

“Now,” noted Bowness, “we don’t have one player in the room who has one foot out the door.”

Left largely unsaid here is the fact that the July 2023 free agent market, the one that then-Bruin Tyler Bertuzzi figured would deliver his giant payday, was more fizzle than sizzle. What just happened in Winnipeg, with two franchise stalwarts staying in place, reflects legit concern among the upper-crust rank and file that the July ‘24 UFA market again might not provide the bountiful paydays of the past — even with the cap expected to bump up by some $4 million per club.

This past July, the 28-year-old Bertuzzi, an effective deadline add for the Bruins, anticipated the market would bring him something like what Scheifele and Hellebuyck just pocketed. But big deals were few and far between, with Bertuzzi left to scurry for a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs for $5.5 million.

Bertuzzi had company in the brotherhood of the disappointed. Fellow UFA Bruin Dmitry Orlov squeezed out only a two-year deal from the Hurricanes, albeit for a hefty $15.5 million total. Penguins winger Jason Zucker landed only a one-year deal ($5.3 million) in Arizona. Slick defenseman John Klingberg, who departed the Stars a year earlier for $7 million in Anaheim (later dished to the Wild), managed only one year at $4.15 million with the Leafs. Max Domi, a hot commodity after a strong playoff run with Dallas, grabbed a one-year $3 million spacer in Toronto.

Granted, Alex DeBrincat hit big, nearly $32 million over four years with the Red Wings, and Alex Killorn did mighty fine with his four years for $6.25 million per in Anaheim. But again, not seven- or eight-year deals, and also not with viable Cup contenders. Bottom-feeders generally have to pay more to land top-shelf talent.

So, yes, Scheifele and Hellebuyck, the ex-UMass Lowell standout, could have played out the string in Winnipeg and tested the open market for something better. The Bruins, for one, would have loved Scheifele at that ticket and with that trade flexibility.

The two Jets also could have been a couple of 31-year-olds, hat in hand next summer, able only to secure overall guarantees of, say, $40 million apiece. The July ‘23 market had to be whispering in their ears, along with the fact that the Jets, while hardly Cup favorites, remain respectable contenders.

It came down to playing the old risk-reward game, just months after the market delivered a mixed message, and Hellebuyck and Scheifele decided they’d stick to the game, and city, they know best.

Connor Hellebuyck, 30 years old and a Jet by birthright, was considered a sure goner at or before the start of July 1 free agency. Jeff McIntosh/Associated Press

MR. VERSATILE

Frederic gives Bruins options up front

Amid the Bruins’ makeover down the middle following the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, which at the moment has Pavel Zacha, Charlie Coyle, Matthew Poitras, and Johnny Beecher filling the center spots, it looks like seventh-year pro Trent Frederic has become a forgotten commodity as a potential pivot.

Drafted as a center in 2016 (No. 29 overall) prior to entering the University of Wisconsin, the 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound Frederic seems slated long term as a winger (currently to the left of Poitras).

“I’ve probably played maybe 30-40 games at center over my [NHL] career,” estimated Frederic, who on Saturday was slated to play his 200th regular-season game. “But I still can do it, and I’m sure there’ll be a time this year, like last year, like when [Tomas] Nosek was hurt, or even in the playoffs … I could move there to help out. I like the fact that I think I can play all three positions.”

The Bruins also acquired UFA Morgan Geekie, now settling in on Poitras’s right side, to fill a center’s role on the bottom six. Like Frederic, Geekie has size and heft (6-3/202) but a résumé that projects mainly as a bottom-six contributor. Frederic, who posted a career-high 31 points last season, has the draft pedigree and NCAA record of nearly a point-per game as a center, that projects him higher into the lineup. Potentially.

“Faceoffs last year were a struggle for me,” said Frederic. “I took a bunch in preseason. I’ve worked on it, tried to be better at shaping a strategy. When you’re losing them, you start to try all these different things, different ways to take ‘em … you know, coming under, coming over, all that. But when you get in a groove, you find out what you’re good at.”

Frederic won only 24 of 72 drops (33.3 percent) last season, too small of a sample size to say much other than, yes, he needs to improve. It’s an area where commitment and work ethic generally pay off. Joe Thornton, under 50 percent on drops his first three seasons, did not become a consistent, regular winner at the dot until his seventh season with the Bruins, the same season he logged his 500th game.

If Frederic moves higher into the forward corps as a winger now, he’d have to shimmy by Brad Marchand and James van Riemsdyk on the left or David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk on the right. Not going to happen. His more viable path to advancement could be at center, though that would necessitate first getting pivot work in the bottom six.

“I’m fine being a winger,” said Frederic, asked if during the summer he felt he’d be more in the mix at center this season. “I’m not married to being a winger or a center. Just the ability to do them all is something I take pride in, and so far I’ve been more successful at wing, statistically. I’m good with that.”

ETC.

Poitras, Beecher in select company

Matthew Poitras and Johnny Beecher made their NHL debuts in the Bruins’ opening-night win over the Blackhawks. Across the other 31 teams in the league, only 21 other players who had zero NHL game experience — regular season and/or playoffs — remained on varsity rosters at the Monday 5 p.m. deadline.

We’ll undoubtedly see other newbies get their first licks around the league this season, but the figure of 23 pure freshmen underscores once more the difficulty to make it to the show. It’s roughly the equivalent of one roster, or 3.12 percent of the working help. Keep in mind: a handful or more of the 23 were destined to be shipped out before their clubs played Game 1 of the season.

The Ducks opened their schedule Saturday night with a visit to Vegas. Even with returnees Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale finally under contract, Anaheim had the most youngsters (three) with zero NHL time on their roster.

The trio included prized first-round pick Leo Carlsson (potential franchise center), defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (pick No. 10 in the ‘22 draft), and Tristan Luneau, a 19-year-old who led blue liners in scoring (65 games/83 points) in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season. Carlsson suffered a slight injury late in training camp and had to sit out the opener.

Elsewhere, seven clubs matched the Bruins with two players with 00:00 NHL ice time as of Monday’s deadline. The list, per capfriendly.com stats, included Chicago, Columbus, Florida, PIttsburgh, Tampa Bay, Toronto, and Washington.

Another Sutter taking flight

One of the newbies still with the Capitals on Monday was Riley Sutter. Yep, there’s that name again. Riley, a 23-year-old right winger, made the cut after four years at AHL Hershey — but was out of the varsity roster mix for Friday night’s opener vs. the Penguins.

For those still studying advanced Sutternomics, Riley is the son of Ron Sutter — one of the six Sutter brothers from Viking, Alberta, to play in the NHL. Brent (1,111 games), Ron (1,093), Rich (874), Brian (779), Duane (731), and Darryl (406) combined for 4,994 regular-season games and 2,934 points.

Riley is one of six Sutter progeny to be drafted by NHL clubs. Only Brandon, who is Brent’s son, has enjoyed a NHL career of any length. Picked No. 11 by the Hurricanes in ‘07, the 6-foot-3-inch center played 770 games, wrapping up with a six-season tour in Vancouver.

Viking school buses, Brian once told your faithful puck chronicler during a summer visit there, came equipped with a healthy supply of snow shovels. When buses got stuck, kids piled out, grabbed shovels, and began digging out. Unless, as Brian noted, the bus was headed to school and not home.

“We’d be on one side of the bus,” said Brian, referring to his family contingent. “The kids on the other side would be shoveling out, and on our side we’d be throwing snow under the bus.”

Loose pucks

The Luneau-Mintyukov additions in Anaheim will make it harder for ex-Bruin Urho Vaakanainen to grab substantial minutes on that Ducks’ back line. They also have Jackson LaCombe, who played two games last season after coming aboard from the University of Minnesota … Connor Bedard, who connected for his first career goal at TD Garden on Wednesday night, squeezed off 18 shot attempts in his first two games and landed 11 on net. Similar to the Joan Rivers strategy of “Enter Talking,” Bedard clearly is of the mind to “enter firing.” The NHL pivot with most shots on net last season: Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon: 366 on net, 5.15 per game. Pastrnak led the shots parade with a career-best 407 (a 4.96 average) … Provided Poitras becomes a regular in the Bruins lineup, he won’t be the lone Poitras in the greater Hub of Hockey region next season. Younger sister Abigayle, a left shot on defense for the Durham West Junior Lightning, is slated to enter Merrimack College as a freshman. Older brother Adam, by the way, plays lacrosse as a grad student at Loyola (Md.) University and hopes to become a doctor. The Poitras family home is Whitby, Ontario, where ex-Bruins GM Harry Sinden played three years of junior hockey with the Dunlops in the late ’50s … If you happen to be in Schwenningen, Germany, in the near future, swing by Helios Arena and see ex-Bruins first-round pick Zach Senyshyn race around for the Wild Wings. Senyshyn, selected along with Jakub Zboril and Jake DeBrusk by the Bruins in the first round of the 2015 draft, spent last season in the AHL (Utica and Chicago). In eight games in Germany, he posted a 2-3–5 line. Senyshyn packed up for Europe after playing only 16 NHL games (1-2-3) ... Brock Boeser, chosen 23rd in that ‘15 draft, slammed home four goals in Vancouver’s season-opening 8-1 drubbing of the Oilers … Scituate’s Conor Garland, once a Junior Bruin, remains on the Canucks roster and will collect nearly $15 million over the next three seasons. A 27-year-old right winger with some scoring touch, Garland recently received permission (per report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman) for his agent to contact other clubs about engaging in trade talks. Only five clubs have the cap space to handle his $4.95 million cap hit if Vancouver essentially wanted to give him away. One of 10 clubs with zero cap space, the Canucks presumably most want to wring dollar relief out of any deal, but also could use help on the back line … Former Boston College Eagle Alex Newhook, who exited the Heights in the spring of ‘21 after two seasons, potted a pair for the Canadiens in their opening-night shootout loss in Toronto. The Avalanche moved Newhook to Montreal during the June draft, a deal that didn’t garner much attention amid all the focus on Bedard. In return, the Colorado received a back line prospect (Gianni Fairbrother), a Round 1 pick (Mikhail Gulyayev, D, playing in Omsk), and a Round 2 pick (Ethan Gauthier, RW, a pick shoveled to Tampa Bay) … Note to NHL: Maybe ask all 32 member clubs to hang a gay pride banner permanently in their respective arenas? It would be a constant, visible reminder that hockey actually is for everyone, the opposite message you’re sending when denying players the right to wrap stick blades with gay pride tape. It shouldn’t be this hard to do the right thing … The Bruins on Thursday open up a four-game trip with a stop in San Jose, where a high price deterred your faithful puck chronicler from staying at his favorite hotel close to the arena during one recent Bruins trip there. “Oh, yeah, sorry. Bad Bunny’s in town,” sympathized the front desk clerk, when I inquired if they had something cheaper than $500 a night. Bad Bunny? “Yep, Bad Bunny’s big.” The high price to be paid when you go chasing rabbits.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.