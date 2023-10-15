As ‘SNL’ returns, Pete Davidson opens the show on a somber note

Pete Davidson opened last night’s “SNL” on a somber note as he spoke about the ongoing fighting in Israel and Gaza

“I know what you’re thinking,” he said " ‘Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?’ Well, in a lot of ways I am a good person to talk about it, because when I was 7 years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack.”

Davidson’s father was a firefighter who died in Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City. Davidson said his mother tried to cheer him up by getting what she thought was a Disney movie for him when he was 8 years old. But it turned out to be an Eddie Murphy comedy special. She tried to take it away from him.