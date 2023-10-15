As ‘SNL’ returns, Pete Davidson opens the show on a somber note

Pete Davidson opened last night’s “SNL” on a somber note as he spoke about the ongoing fighting in Israel and Gaza
“I know what you’re thinking,” he said " ‘Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?’ Well, in a lot of ways I am a good person to talk about it, because when I was 7 years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack.”
Davidson’s father was a firefighter who died in Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City. Davidson said his mother tried to cheer him up by getting what she thought was a Disney movie for him when he was 8 years old. But it turned out to be an Eddie Murphy comedy special. She tried to take it away from him.
“But then she noticed something. For the first time in a long time I was laughing again,” Davidson said.
“Sometimes comedy really is the only way forward through tragedy...Tonight I’m going to do what I’ve always done in the face of tragedy and that’s try to be funny.”
Saturday night’s “SNL” was the first since the ending of the writer’s strike. It featured its usual sketches, music, and Davidson returned for a more-routine comedy set.
One sketch took aim at how Taylor Swift, who is not a football player, has seemingly dominated football coverage. But can the analysts in the sketch actually talk about the games and not her?
Davidson, who spent eight seasons as an “SNL” cast member, also performed in a comedy set describing how he tried to bond with his sister by watching “Game of Thrones.”
Weekend Update took on the Mideast crisis, unhinged social media, George Santos, and Senator Bob Menendez