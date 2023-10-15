In Cambridge, a battle over affordable housing revives longstanding political tensions

Three years ago, progressives on the Cambridge City Council tried to do something about it, pushing through a landmark housing law that relaxes key zoning rules to smooth the way for affordable housing developments. It has worked, supporters say, but not fast enough.

But beyond the giants of industry and the universities that call it home, Cambridge has also become one of the most difficult places to rent an apartment in Massachusetts; longtime residents are increasingly being priced out and more than 22,000 people currently languish on the city’s affordable housing waitlist.

Advertisement

Now they want to enable even taller and denser affordable buildings — 15 stories in major squares and 12 in key corridors of the city — with a proposal that has ignited long-simmering tensions over housing and emerged as a test of the city’s left-leaning ideals ahead of next month’s City Council elections.

The council is set to vote on the proposed amendments on Monday. Supporters say the idea is to ensure zoning almost never gets in the way of affordable housing projects, which are already challenging to finance and tend to stir intense debate. Each logistical hurdle created by zoning can be the difference between a subsidized project getting built or dying on the vine.

“This is a moral issue,” said City Councilor Burhan Azeem, who proposed the amendments. “I understand that tall buildings are something that people are sensitive to, but this comes down to which should we care more about. How tall a building is? Or the people who don’t have stable housing?”

Opponents do not see it that way. They generally agree Cambridge desperately needs more housing for low- and middle-income families. But this proposal, they say, will inevitably lead to 15-story buildings all around Harvard Square, exempt from community review, casting shadows over other homes.

Advertisement

Redevelopment of the Jefferson Park apartments on Rindge Avenue in North Cambridge. It's one of several affordable housing projects permitted under an ambitious new housing law that supporters want to expand to allow buildings as tall as 15 stories to be built "by right" in some places. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“The first [affordable housing overlay] basically tore the city apart — we should not be here again,” said City Councilor Patricia Nolan, who opposes the amendments. “We have been doing a good job of building both market rate and affordable housing. Of course we need more, but a policy like this that decreases public input and dramatically increases building densities at the same time is not the way to do it.”

Cambridge is one of the densest cities in America. And its boom in tech and biotech development — particularly commercial offices and labs — over the last few decades has transformed even neighborhoods that once were relatively affordable.

Today this city — where nearly 70 percent of residents rent — has become shockingly expensive to live in. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment there now sits at $2,750, more than Somerville and Boston, according to Zillow. Apartments in new buildings fetch even more.

And that leaves little room for families on the margins.

In response, the City Council in recent years has considered a string of increasingly ambitious changes to the way land-use is governed here, from banning minimum parking requirements at new buildings — which passed — to broadly legalizing four- and six-plexes in neighborhoods that currently bar them — which did not.

But before all of that was the fight over the original Affordable Housing Overlay, as the measure to allow denser affordable housing is known. First proposed in 2018, the policy permitted affordable projects a few stories taller than the city’s underlying zoning allows. In major squares, for example, these projects can be up to seven stories tall.

Advertisement

It was hugely controversial, dividing residents and councilors into factions and turning public meetings chaotic, and it played a big role in that year’s City Council elections. After two years of back-and-forth, the council eventually passed the overlay 7-2.

That same dynamic appears to be playing out again this fall.

The nine-person City Council has elections in November, and candidates have lined up on opposing sides of the housing debate. Candidates supported by the Cambridge Citizens Coalition, a local civic group that has opposed most of the recent housing reforms, are running to replace the six councilors who have helped pass those policies, while pro-housing group A Better Cambridge is supporting both incumbents and newcomers who embrace them. In all, 24 candidates will vie for the nine at-large seats on the council.

Since the Affordable Housing Overlay passed in late 2020, 616 units — both new and redeveloped — have been approved in AHO projects, and the developers behind them say the new zoning rules have been key to making them work.

That includes the Cambridge Housing Authority’s redevelopment of the Jefferson Park public housing complex on Rindge Avenue, which will rehab 175 deeply affordable units and add more than 100 new ones. Mike Johnston, the authority’s executive director, said that the project “would not have happened without the AHO,” because it allowed the development to be built without special approval.

Advertisement

“We’ve had projects in the past held up for years because a neighbor sued us over a special permit,” said Johnston. “In affordable housing, that’s hundreds of thousands of dollars you’re talking about that are lost with all of the redesigning and waiting you have to do because of that lawsuit.

A proposed affordable housing development near Porter Square died last year amid neighborhood opposition over its height. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

But some say the current overlay is still leaving some housing on the table. They point to an eight-story affordable housing project that was proposed on Massachusetts Avenue near Porter Square last year that died amid neighborhood pushback in the approval process because the existing policy only permitted such buildings at seven stories — which the developers said was not economically feasible for the site.

Under the proposed changes, it would be allowed by right — without needing special permits — and the developers said they would consider bringing the project back if the changes pass.

The “by right” part is what many opponents have a big problem with. The approval process for tall, dense developments is important, they say, and without it, the city may end up with tall buildings in places where they don’t fit in, or perhaps all over Cambridge.

“It’s a hammer approach to a problem that’s way more complicated than that,” said Doug Brown, an officer of the Fresh Pond Neighborhood Alliance, who is running for City Council. “We need to have deeper conversations than, ‘build more housing build more housing build more housing.’ Residents have genuine concerns over quality of life.”

Advertisement

Whether tall buildings would really sprout across Cambridge is up for debate. The city’s top affordable housing developers contend that subsidized housing proposals, and particularly large projects, are so difficult to finance that 12 or 15 story buildings would still be quite rare.

But the extra flexibility, said Sara Barcan, executive director of nonprofit developer Homeowners Rehab, more realistically opens the door to slightly taller projects, perhaps eight or nine stories.

“To make some of these sites work, we’ve got to have the flexibility to go taller,” said Barcan. “Cambridge is built out, we can’t go anywhere else but up. And without that guarantee that we’ll be allowed to go to the height we need to make a project work, it’s really challenging for us to commit to projects because of the risks involved in the approval process.”

Beyond the specifics of the new proposal, there’s a broader sentiment around housing that’s at play in the coming election. Brown, the council candidate, sees Cambridge as caught in an endless cycle: labs and office space keep coming, and with them jobs, and the city keeps trying to catch up with the housing demand that creates by building more apartments.

“Not to say we don’t want people in Cambridge, but at a certain point, what can a city actually do?” he said. “Do we keep building until we look like New York City or Singapore? Or do we decide that there’s a limit?”

Others see it very differently.

“This is a dense city already, and we don’t think that people should necessarily be against more density,” said Becca Schofield, co-chair of A Better Cambridge. “Especially when it is a question of whether lower-income folks are going to be able to live here or not. This is about doing the right thing.”

Gates to Harvard University's campus. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him @andrewnbrinker.