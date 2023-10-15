Fitchburg man arrested following Roxbury stabbing

A suspect was arrested Saturday night after a stabbing in Roxbury left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Alexander Aulet, 40, of Fitchburg, was taken into custody around 9:45 p.m., shortly after police responded to a report of a stabbing inside 112 Southampton St., according to a statement released by the Boston Police Department. The address is the site of the Southampton Street Shelter in the area known as Mass. and Cass, where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard intersect and many drug users gather.

Aulet was quickly identified at the scene and placed in custody, police said.