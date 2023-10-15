After back and forth, humpback whales to remain on state’s endangered species list

Humpbacks — which range in length from 30 to 60 feet and can weigh up to 40 tons — had been proposed for removal by the state’s Division of Marine Fisheries back in February. The agency’s director, Daniel McKiernan, wrote then that delisting was warranted based “on the best scientific and commercial data available.”

Regina Asmutis-Silvia, executive director and senior biologist for Whale and Dolphin Conservation North America, praised the decision, calling it “a testament to the fact that they’re taking us seriously.”

In a move cheered by conservationists, the Healey administration has withdrawn its proposal to remove the humpback whale from the state’s endangered species list after local experts cautioned against the move.

Advertisement

He continued, “the humpback whale population utilizing Massachusetts waters are not in danger of extinction or likely to become so in the foreseeable future.”

Then, on Oct. 5, just a week before the Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Advisory Committee was set to vote on that recommendation, McKiernan asked to withdraw the proposal “to address gaps in information.” His February proposal was removed from the state’s website without explanation. McKiernan did not respond to repeated requests for comments from the Globe.

About 80,000 humpbacks remain alive around the world today — a rebound from a low of perhaps 10,000, according to the Endangered Species Coalition. The whales remain threatened by entanglement with fishing gear, pollution, and collisions with boats.

The state’s list of endangered species is updated every five years. To add, delist, or change a species’ status, the state’s Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Advisory Committee and Fish and Wildlife Board must vote to approve proposed changes. Public feedback and expert advice is also solicited.

At a NHESAC meeting on Thursday, Division of Fisheries and Wildlife Deputy Director Eve Schlüter acknowledged the proposal had been rescinded and said the DMF would “revise their proposal with additional information and submit it to us at a later date.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Governor Maura Healey did not respond to Globe inquiries on the matter. While serving as governor, Healey made history by appointing the state’s first-ever climate chief, and has been a proponent of climate reform and environmental justice.

The debate over whether to delist humpback whales in Massachusetts comes years after most humpback whale populations were removed from the federal endangered species list in 2016, and more than a half a century since they were added in 1970. Research justifying this removal was compiled in 2014, according to Regina Asmutis-Silvia, the executive director of Whale and Dolphin Conservation.

Asmutis-Silvia said Massachusetts should arrive at its own decision based on the latest science, and that the state’s Division of Marine Fisheries “shouldn’t be making a decision solely based on the fact that the federal government did it several years ago.”

An ongoing investigation by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows that since 2016, there have been more whale strandings — beached whales that often die due to dehydration — in Massachusetts than any east coast state except New York. The high number of strandings led the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to declare a nationwide “unusual mortality event” in 2017.

Ashley Stokes, the Marine Mammal Rescue program director at Seacoast Science Center in New Hampshire, said the numbers of beached whales indicate that it’s too soon to remove humpbacks from endangered species lists.

Advertisement

“If 2023 was one of the highest years [for humpback mortalities], what could that mean for 2024?” said Stokes.

Both Stokes and Asmutis-Silvia are calling on the Healey administration to consider the regionally-specific risks to humpback whales, like fishing and boating, as well as wide-reaching risks from climate change in its reevaluation. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst found last year that warming ocean waters have shifted humpback whale habitats significantly in the past two decades.

“It’s too early to take them off the list knowing there’s something unusual going on,” Stokes said.





Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.