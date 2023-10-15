Izzy loves to explore nature

Izabella, who is called Izzy, is an inquisitive, outgoing, and outspoken 8-year-old girl in search of her forever family.

She loves to explore nature and likes gardening and collecting small insects for her “bug sanctuary.”

She’s always willing to try new things and new foods. Izzy also enjoys arts and crafts and going to the library to pick out books to read. Her biggest strength is her ability to advocate for herself.

Izzy attends a local public school and receives support through an IEP. She participates in gymnastics, cheerleading, and most recently the Girl Scouts. Izzy is currently placed in a residential program and has made positive connections with peers.

Izzy would thrive with a caring and committed family of any constellation with a female parental figure and with or without other children in the home. Interested families need to have experience with trauma informed care and therapeutic parenting. In addition, interested families should also willing to accept and have access to the support of therapeutic services.

Interested families must be dedicated to providing appropriate information about Izzy’s culture, including discussing racism and discrimination.

It is important to Izzy that she maintain contact and visits with her younger brother who is also in foster care.

https://adopt.mareinc.org/waiting-child-profiles#gallery/child/6966

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples. As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care visit www.mareinc.org. Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) can give you guidance and information on the adoption process. Reach out today to find out all the ways you can help children and teens in foster care.