Lesley University students, professors protest mass layoff of liberal arts faculty

Tanjeem’s online petition condemning what she calls Lesley University’s “brutal attack against Liberal Arts education” had amassed more than 1,300 signatures by Sunday afternoon.

Roughly 40 people gathered carrying megaphones, tambourines, and signs bearing phrases such as, “People over profit,” “Do not cheat me of my education,” and “Mass layoffs help no one,” in response to the elimination of four programs and about 22.22 percent of the core faculty union members, according to Najifa Tanjeem, an alumna of the global studies program.

After the mass layoff of at least 30 faculty members and removal of some academic programs earlier this month, Lesley University students, alumni, faculty, and staff protested the university’s cost-cutting decisions at the school’s Cambridge campus on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

The petition said at least 30 faculty members received contract revocation or modification notices on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, with programs such as political science, sociology and social change, global studies, and graduate-level photography being eliminated as well.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Alison Frisella, a graduate of the axed political science program, helped organize the protest outside University Hall.

“I came out because all of the faculty in our social sciences department were cut, and the social sciences department is very near and dear to my heart,” said Frisella, who uses they/them pronouns. “I would not be the person I am today without the professors who were cut.”

Bella Bianco, a recent graduate of Lesley University, gathered with students, faculty, alumni, and staff to protest the layoffs. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Several former faculty members attended the protest, according to Nancy Jo Cardillo, a professor in the psychology and applied therapies division — a program untouched by the layoffs. She said she was very pleased to see the former professors give their support.

“Today, I really felt good about the faculty who had left and [came back to say] had they stayed one more year, they would have lost their jobs — they would’ve been in that cut list,” Cardillo said. “But here, they came back to support their colleagues. And I think that really speaks to the community that we’ve always had.”

Advertisement

The petition said 80 percent of the faculty members terminated were 50 or older and 43.33 percent of them were union stewards and openly critical of the university’s administration.

“A number of faculty were older, been there for decades,” said Cardillo, who began teaching at the university in 1988. “And good faculty. You know, they’ve published works and books and take students abroad, they [work for] the honors program — that’s kind of why I’m blown away.”

She said she thought the layoffs were handled “very clumsily and callously” and without consideration for the university’s values, especially because they took place in the middle of the semester.

“Some faculty found out after students told them about it. That’s not right,” Cardillo said.

Nancy Jo Cardillo, who has taught at Lesley University since 1988, cheered a student speaker as students, faculty, alumni, and staff gathered to protest the layoffs. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Flavia Stanley, an assistant professor of social work and human services, said the division relied on the terminated professors to ground the program in social sciences.

“We really need them to make good, critical-thinking professionals,” Stanley said. “We were in it together, and now all of my colleagues have been put on the chopping block.”

In response to questions from the Globe, the university declined to confirm specific numbers of faculty members terminated, but provided a statement saying the layoff decisions were “based on almost a year of study and strategic planning.”

“As we made these difficult decisions, in no way did we consider anything but consideration for our campus community as we re-focus Lesley on our core missions of education, mental health, and the arts,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement

Frisella said some of the laid-off faculty had help shape their career trajectory and will be greatly missed.

“I’m planning on going into a career in academia, and I would not be doing that if it weren’t for these incredible professors who have inspired me so much,” Frisella said. “Like really, truly believed in my ideas and my work when even I didn’t.”

Lesley University students, faculty, alumni, and staff gathered to protest after Lesley laid off at least 30 faculty members and eliminated four academic programs. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.