Salem church members describe flight from Israel after Hamas’s attack

But as they gathered in the garden on Oct. 7, Hamas began its unprecedented attack on Israel less than 50 miles away.

The group planned to follow Jesus’ footsteps through the Holy Land, said Father Robert Murray, pastor at Mary, Queen of the Apostles Parish in Salem. The Mass, he said, celebrated Jesus’ legacy as the “Prince of Peace.”

Less than 24 hours after landing in Tel Aviv, a Salem church group visited the Garden of Gethsemane — where Jesus Christ was said to be arrested before his crucifixion — for a morning Mass that was supposed to be the start of a nine-day pilgrimage.

“That’s where we began to hear bombs. We could hear guns shooting,” Murray told reporters on the lawn of Immaculate Conception Church Sunday afternoon, having landed safely in Boston the night before. “We were told it wasn’t near us. We were told it would be okay, we’d be okay.”

The next morning, the group celebrated Mass in a church in Bethlehem, part of what is now the West Bank, Murray said in an interview. The pastor said he could still hear rockets roiling in the “far distance,” but local guides assured him it was nothing to worry about. For a short period, the group attempted to continue its tour as planned.

On Monday, still in Bethlehem, they toured the Church of the Nativity, thought to be the birthplace of Jesus, said parishioner Bill Card. But as the tour wound down, their local guides had a new message: Borders were closing, it was no longer safe to stay.

“We were advised by the tour group: ‘We’re going back to the hotel; you get 30 minutes to pack up and hop back on the bus,’” recalled Card, 60, in an interview. “[That] was, I think, really when it hit home for me.”

Quickly, they filled their tour bus and drove to Nazareth, about three hours north of Bethlehem — moving away from the violence raging in and around Gaza, Murray said. They remained there for about a day, as organizers on the ground and back in Massachusetts scrambled to find flights that could accommodate all 30 travelers.

By Wednesday, the group had a plan to cross by land into Amman, Jordan. From there, two days later, they flew to Ankara, Turkey, then to Istanbul, before finally boarding a flight home, touching down at Logan International Airport after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Card, who had never before visited Israel or Palestine, said the trip was “not the one we planned, but it was certainly a spiritual and definitely an emotional journey.” He said the group, a combination of English- and Spanish-speaking parishioners, many of whom did not know each other, grew close as they traveled across the region.

The pilgrimage was Mari Alix’s second trip to Israel. Her first visit was a deeply spiritual experience, Alix said, and she looked forward to sharing that with members of her church. But those hopes crumbled with the evacuation order.

“My first thought was actually more of sadness than fear, because all I kept thinking is that they’re not going to get to experience it,” Alix said. As they made their way north, Alix said, the need “to be on high alert” undermined her ability to focus on that spirituality.

Murray said the group felt fortunate and blessed to come home.

“We know that we left behind a lot of people who are suffering, and a lot of people who are in the midst of that violence right now,” Murray said.

Parishioner Raul Herrera, 57, said his group was lucky to maintain a safe distance from the carnage. He thanked their Palestinian tour guides and drivers, who helped the church group reach Jordan.

“We heard the noise,” Herrera said, “but we never knew the reality.”

