‘Get it together’: Voters in early GOP primary states express frustration and consternation with Republican House speaker meltdown

With Representative Kevin McCarthy of California out of his post, Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana out of the race, and Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio still well short of the support necessary to secure the job, Thornton was speculating on whether or not President Donald Trump might want the job — and cranky that the situation has yet to be resolved.

NASHUA, N.H. — Mike Thornton was in a hotel ballroom for the First in the Nation Summit, ostensibly to see Republican presidential candidates and ruminate on his choices for 2024, but the attention of Thornton and his companions had drifted somewhere else: their party’s failure to choose a House speaker.

Advertisement

“What I think it is is ego, male egos,” Thornton, 70, said darkly, before complaining that his party was being “short-sighted.”

“What’s the government for? Defending our country,” he continued. “We’ve got a bad time right now and we can’t do anything because we don’t have one person named speaker. [Expletive].”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

He then offered up one more possible candidate.

“Make me speaker,” said the retiree from Milford, N.H. “Nobody likes me. I don’t give a damn. I don’t want the job. But I want results.”

As the race for speaker hobbles into another week — the House is currently scheduled to vote on Tuesday — Republicans around the country are throwing up their hands, watching their party’s leadership flail with a mixture of embarrassment, dread, and worry the drama will hurt their party at home. In Iowa and New Hampshire, the homes of the earliest Republican presidential primaries, voters and presidential contenders alike urged a quick resolution so lawmakers could begin to address the country’s urgent business currently on hold.

“When America is distracted, the world is less safe,” said former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley on Friday as she formally filed her candidacy at the State House in Concord, N.H. “We are seeing that play out. Get it together. It’s not about you. It’s about the American people. And the American people are done with it. They need to get in the room and not leave until they figure this out.”

Advertisement

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie spoke more harshly.

“They’re showing just how grossly incompetent they are. They can’t pick a speaker. This is ridiculous. And we look like the gang who couldn’t shoot straight,” Christie told reporters at the Nashua summit. “They put their own personal interests ahead of the country, and it’s wrong.”

At a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a former member of the House, told reporters he would advise his former colleagues to “get your act together.”

“Are you going to be delivering results … or is it just going to be constantly some D.C. drama?” he said and then dismissed the idea of a consensus speaker, who could only be elected with the assistance of Democrats. “Under no circumstances do you strike a deal with Democrats.”

Nancy and Mike Hale, a retired Council Bluffs couple who came to hear DeSantis speak but left because the event was too crowded, agreed Republicans needed to “get it together.”

“It almost makes me embarrassed to be a Republican right now,” Nancy Hale said. “In a time where we have such need to take care of the world and take care of America, to have that type of stuff going on where we’re keeping our government from being able to do its job is just ridiculous.”

Advertisement

Mike Hale worried that the longer they went without a speaker, the more it could be weaponized against Republicans in 2024. Republicans, he said, are “going to have to mend a lot of bridges and start showing some organization. They’ve got to come together.”

Kathy Minikus, 64, of Crescent, Iowa, also expressed concern that the drama in Washington could color how Republicans are viewed in the 2024 elections.

“People may not have the confidence in the Republicans that they need to have,” Minikus said, who added that she thought McCarthy as speaker was fine. “I think it’s piss-poor timing and they need to get their (expletive) together.”

Cheryl Sokol, of Anita, Iowa, wondered if perhaps some people just didn’t understand how important it was to have a speaker in place, given their role in the line of presidential succession.

“It was hard enough when they elected Kevin McCarthy, and I thought, this is like a circus,” Sokol said.

Sokol hoped Jordan would ultimately prevail as speaker and thought most voters who identified as Republicans would still vote that way despite this speaker saga, but “if it goes on for a long time” it might start affecting election outcomes.

“But then what’s the alternative, Democrat?” she asked.

Back at the summit in New Hampshire, state Senator Tim Lang was drinking a Sam Adams beer with some of his colleagues and worrying that the theatrics in Washington would hurt his party at home.

Advertisement

“If you’re gonna create mischief, at least create it with a plan. They don’t do that. They just made a mess and walked away — that’s what Democrats do, it’s not what Republicans are supposed to do,” he said, calling the eight members of his party who voted to oust McCarthy “horrible Republicans.”

“New Hampshire is a state that’s got 30 percent Democrats, 30 percent Republicans, 40 percent undeclared that don’t identify with party politics. What does that say to that 40 percent — which is really a deciding factor in New Hampshire?” Lang asked, before answering his own question. “Disorganized, no real long-term plan. I think that hurts us.”

New Hampshire State Representative Mike Moffett, who is part of a large sprawling legislative body that itself has been accused of being unwieldy at times, shook his head over a glass of red wine.

“It’s a bad look. It doesn’t reflect well on the institution of our party,” Moffett said, although he expressed confidence the controversy would fade from voters’ minds long before they next head to the polls.

Still, he worried that the functional paralysis of the House as Israel and Gaza go to war could threaten American security.

“If this problem of House leadership and the speaker of the House if that impacts, you know, national security policy, that’s it’s, it’s really bad for our country, so that’s a major reason why I hope that they can resolve this and come up with a speaker sooner rather than later,” Moffett said.

Advertisement

Still, with the public faith in Congress already low — a Pew Research Center survey in September found 72 percent view Congress unfavorably — not everyone who spoke to the Globe was worried about the current stalemate.

Norm Olsen, a Republican from Portsmouth, N.H., was less concerned because he was not expecting much from Congress anyway.

“There isn’t much it’s going to happen in Washington. So the impact of that, you can call it chaos, at the moment is relatively low,” he said.

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood. Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla. Jackie Kucinich can be reached at jackie.kucinich@globe.com. Follow her @JFKucinich and on Instagram at @JackieKucinich.