How well are we grappling with Mass. and Cass?

By decrying harm-reduction policies as failures, Carine Hajjar misstates the problem at the heart of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard: the city’s failure to provide adequate housing, treatment, and health care services ( “Mass. and Cass shows the failure of progressive drug policies,” Ideas, Oct. 8). Criminalizing homelessness in the area would lead to more deaths and further divert taxpayer dollars away from actual solutions.

Permanent supportive housing has long been studied (and shown) to be effective in addressing housing instability and, when integrated with evidence-based interventions, in promoting recovery. Permanent supportive housing, which combines housing with voluntary treatment and support services, costs around $10,000 to $13,000 per person per year. Foisting the problem on law enforcement costs more than $30,000.

The literature could not be more clear — incarceration and criminalization are ineffective and cause real harm. More police will not equate to more of the interventions we know to be effective. Neither is a piecemeal approach, with tepid funding, enough. We have the resources and knowledge to do better for our neighbors at Mass. and Cass. We have no excuse not to.

Kimberly Herbert

Washington, D.C.

The writer has worked in community health and housing assistance in Boston.





Stricter law enforcement is needed, but please, hold the politics

Carine Hajjar uses the word “progressive” six times to disparage leaders trying to solve wide and deep social problems. It sounds like GOP campaign rhetoric. I do agree that what Boston and many other cities have done to address crises such as that of Mass. and Cass has fallen far short and that much stricter law enforcement should be part of the mix. But even if some specific policies are failing, Hajjar’s repeated bashing of “progressive ideological orthodoxies” and “progressive philosophy” does not lead to solutions. It widens the divide among us.

John Bowe

Belmont





We’re still rising from the wreckage of punitive drug policies

Carine Hajjar claims that harm-reduction policies are keeping people at Mass. and Cass from getting the help they need, while she offers little else as an alternative except what has been done in the past. Widespread harm-reduction policies have largely been the norm in Boston only for a few years. Before that, we exclusively arrested people for low-level drug offenses and forced them into prisons or a broken, biased, and antiquated treatment system. This was the status quo for decades, and it destroyed multiple generations of people, largely poor and Black and brown. But the wreckage of a century of punitive drug policy can be harder to see because it’s often hidden behind prison walls or in graveyards; it isn’t conveniently contained to a half block of a city street, such as Atkinson Street.

The immeasurable tragic failure of the punitive “war on drugs” can’t be captured in a passerby’s photo of drug users and tents. It might seem proactive to blame harm reduction for the problems at Mass. and Cass. But it’s the only effort that keeps people alive when they fall through the cracks of a deeply rooted, broken system.

Brendan Little

Boston

The writer is the former policy director for Boston’s Office of Recovery Services and has himself experienced substance use disorder and homelessness. He is currently working on a documentary about Mass. and Cass.