N.H. GOP irked as Mass. folks move north: How do you like them apples?

I got a kick out of the article “N.H. GOP voters see Mass. negatively” (Metro, Oct. 8). Apparently, many Massachusetts residents are moving to New Hampshire and bringing their (relative) wealth with them. This has resulted in an increase in rents and home prices in Granite State, and the local conservatives are furious about it. People using their money how they see fit, regardless of the wider repercussions, is a prime example of capitalism and the free market. But I need not explain that to conservatives, since capitalism is a tenet of theirs. The free market is great when it works for you, not so great when it works against you. Too bad the GOP is against government intervention to help rectify such matters.

Brendan Noonan