49ers unbeaten no longer, as loss to Browns ends 15-game regular-season winning streak

CLEVELAND — Rookie Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal with six seconds left Sunday, leaving San Francisco stunned 19-17 by the Browns, who ended the 49ers’ regular-season winning streak at 15 and handed quarterback Brock Purdy his first loss as an NFL starter.

Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals for the Browns (3-2) — the last with 1:40 left, capping a drive helped by a disputed unnecessary roughness call against San Francisco (5-1). Cleveland pulled off the league’s biggest upset this season without quarterback Deshaun Watson, who missed his second straight game with a bruised right shoulder.

The 49ers came in looking nearly unbeatable after destroying Dallas 42-10 at home last week. But Cleveland’s defense was up to the task, and the 49ers were short-handed without playmakers Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, who both went out with injuries.