Alyssa Nakken, the first female on-field coach in the majors, interviews for Giants’ manager job

SAN FRANCISCO — Alyssa Nakken, who became the first woman to coach on the field in a major league game when she worked first base for San Francisco in April 2022, has interviewed for the Giants managerial vacancy.

President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed Sunday night that Nakken had gone through a first-round interview last week.

Nakken’s husband, Robert, announced in August on social media that the coach is expecting the couple’s first child — a girl — on Feb. 9.