Brian Hoyer, Jakobi Meyers highlight Raiders’ productive ex-Patriots turned loose by Bill Belichick

While the Patriots scored their first two offensive touchdowns since Week 3, the New England offense, and the passing game in particular, remains largely stuck in neutral.

The veteran backup had three stints with New England before signing with the Raiders last offseason. On Sunday against the Patriots, the 38-year-old was part of a cadre of ex-New Englanders — including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers — who le d Las Vegas to a 21-17 win .

And while the Raiders’ offense wasn’t overwhelming, it was hard not to notice the contrast between the teams, especially when Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Meyers for the first touchdown of the game.

Advertisement

In the end, the game served as the latest example of Bill Belichick’s personnel gaffes, particularly on the offensive side of the football. Asked after the game about Julian Edelman’s recent comments that Belichick could use a hand when it comes to looking for help on offense, Hoyer waited a beat before answering.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“He had a chance for a lot of people to stay there,” Hoyer said of Belichick quietly.

While Hoyer didn’t specifically mention Meyers, it was hard not to note the fact that the receiver was only a couple of lockers away, soaking up the praise from teammates after he finished with five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in the win. Meanwhile, the Patriots’ fundamental replacement for Meyers was JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has 14 catches for 86 yards and no touchdowns this season.

Hoyer who finished a crisp 6 for 10 for 102 yards in relief of an injured Garoppolo, and Meyers (five catches, 61 yards, touchdown) played central roles for the Raiders.

“Pretty sweet. Pretty sweet,” Hoyer said. “Of all the days to get called in, who would have thought? But once you get out there, I’m looking across at guys I’ve looked at for five years. I’m like, ‘All right, I practiced against these guys before. I know what to do.’

Advertisement

“Our defense was doing so well, that gave me the confidence to just be smart, take the completions where they might be, and don’t force anything. You don’t have to force something and put the ball at risk. Which is obviously huge. And then, the defense comes up with a huge safety at the end, which is … that was pretty freakin’ sweet.”

While they celebrated the win, it was a bittersweet moment for all of the former Patriots to see how far the New England offense has fallen.

“I mean, look … there are guys over there I consider my brothers. They’ve been to my house, they’ve had meals with my kids. It is an emotional thing,” Hoyer said of seeing the current Patriots and their predicament. “You know, for me, talk about a whirlwind day. Not sure if you’re going to play. You’re playing your former team. You go in, win, and then all those guys are coming up to you. Those are relationships I’ll have for the rest of my life.

“So, obviously, it’s always a little bit sweeter when you can win one like that. But yeah, I feel for them.”

It was a point echoed by Meyers, who was saluted by several of his former teammates and coaches after the game. (Assistant coach Troy Brown was one who held Meyers in a particularly long embrace.) For the receiver, Sunday marked more than just a win that kept the Raiders in the AFC playoff picture.

Advertisement

“Absolutely. Absolutely,” said Meyers, who also left as a free agent for the Raiders last offseason after four seasons with the Patriots. “I mean, a lot of the guys in this room, we put a lot … not to speak too much on the past, but we feel like we gave a lot to that team.

“It was good seeing [ex-teammates], going against a team where we know we feel like we contributed and just getting a W against them. It felt good to a lot of guys in here.”

Seeing his ex-teammates struggle on offense was a tough watch.

“I mean, as a guy who was with a lot of those guys, I know there’s a lot of talent on that team,” Meyers said. “I won’t even sell them out like that. Those guys can play football. I just feel like there’s been a lot of change. They had a bunch of change over there on that team, period, in the last couple of years. They’re just working through some things.

“I ain’t going to sit out here and dump on them. You know what I mean? They’ve got game. They have players. They’re just working through some stuff.”

The familiarity wasn’t just on offense. Defensive lineman Adam Butler, who was with the Patriots from 2017 to 2020, remains appreciative of the opportunity he was given in New England. But he was creased that Belichick didn’t say anything to him after the game.

Advertisement

“I really have a lot of appreciation for the Patriots organization,” said Butler, who also joined the Raiders this past offseason. “Today, after the game, I held a lot of appreciation for coach Belichick. I still do. I have a lot of appreciation for Robert Kraft. Very thankful to him.”

“But it did make me very upset that Bill didn’t have any respect to say something to me after the game. Not even congratulate me. ‘You look good. You don’t look good.’ Kiss my (rear end) or something. But he didn’t say anything. I kind of felt disrespected. Made me feel bad.”

No end to run of injuries

For a team that was already trying to survive a withering run of injury, the Patriots were dealt more harsh blows.

Tight end Hunter Henry (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (foot), cornerback Jonathan Jones (knee), and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (head, ankle) all went down at some point in the loss. Uche was a question mark coming into the game because of a knee injury — he was seen working out on the field prior to the game — so he’s now dealing with a pair of injuries.

Injury problems would certainly be felt across the board, but it’s particularly notable in the case of Henry, who hasn’t missed a game in his two-plus seasons with the Patriots.

Advertisement

Running game provides a positive

Looking for a positive? The Patriots ground game had one of its most productive efforts in the last month, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Ezekiel Elliott (7 carries, 34 yards) scored his first touchdown with New England, taking a direct snap and plunging over from the 2-yard line. Stevenson (10 carries, 46 yards) bulled his way in from a yard out for a touchdown … There are many questions about the state of the New England offense, but it’s hard to take issue with Kendrick Bourne, who had a career-best 10 catches for 89 yards … The Patriots surprised many with their inactives Sunday, going with rookie Malik Cunningham as the backup behind Mac Jones. Bailey Zappe was named the emergency quarterback, while Will Grier was one of the inactives. Wide receivers Demario Douglas (concussion), Smith-Schuster (concussion), and Kayshon Boutte (healthy scratch) were also inactive, along with offensive linemen Cole Strange (knee) and Riley Reiff (knee), and defensive back/special teamer Cody Davis (knee) … Kraft was making the rounds on the field before the game, and shared an embrace with several ex-Patriots, including Danny Amendola, who’s working as an assistant with the Raiders … According to Patriots PR, the players will be off Monday and return to the Foxborough facility Tuesday.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.