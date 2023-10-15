Brooks Koepka beats Talor Gooch in LIV Golf-Jeddah playoff, but Gooch wins season points title

Koepka not only won $4 million from the tournament, his victory bumped Bryson DeChambeau out of the top three in the season standings. Koepka picked up an additional $4 million for finishing third in the points race.

Koepka had to birdie two of his last three holes to finish at 14-under 196 and tie with Gooch, who closed with a 62. With his playoff loss, Gooch moved past Cameron Smith and won the season points title and the $18 million bonus.

Brooks Koepka held it together at the end for a 2-under 68 and defended his title at LIV Golf-Jeddah in Saudia Arabia on Sunday with a birdie on the second playoff hole to beat Talor Gooch on a day when both had reason to celebrate.

DeChambeau fell back Sunday with a 70. Smith had a 66 and tied for 24th.

The LIV Golf League wraps up its second season next week at Doral in South Florida with the team championship.

Koepka ends his year with two LIV Golf titles, along with his fifth major at the PGA Championship. He was the only LIV player to get picked for the Ryder Cup team.

American Angel Yin breaks through for first LPGA triumph

American Solheim Cup player Angel Yin defeated top-ranked Lilia Vu on the first playoff hole to win the LPGA Shanghai tournament for her first tour win.

Both Yin and Vu finished at 14-under 274 on the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course forcing a playoff, where Yin made a birdie at the par-4 18th after Vu had narrowly missed her 20-foot birdie putt.

It was 25-year-old Yin’s first victory in her 159th start, and she shared a warm embrace with compatriot Vu on her breakthrough win.

“It’s not easy to win. (I’m) just very grateful,” Yin said. “Honestly, 18 that bunker where I was in, anything could have happened, but I was very fortunate to have a very good lie and was able to hit a good shot and everything played out the way it played out … It’s been a special week.”

Yin was tied with Maja Stark for the overnight lead at 12 under and on Sunday shot a 70, with three birdies and a lone bogey on the 6th.

Vu shot a 4-under 68, with six birdies and two bogeys, and was the clubhouse leader at 14-under, until Yin birdied the par-5 17th and then made par on the final hole to force a playoff.

“I made a lot of mistakes today, to be honest, and I felt like this was definitely not my A-game, but I knew that the more I play the golf course the better I get at it, and I knew I had a good chance today,” Vu said. “Today was just Angel’s day. I’m happy for her.”

Five players finished in a tie for third at 13 under: South Korea’s Choi Hye-jin who shot a 64, Thai pair Pavarisa Yoktuan (70) and Ariya Jutanugarn (69), Yu Liu (68) and Esther Henseleit (68).

Stark had a frustrating day as she made an even par round to finish in a tie for eighth with a 12-under 276. Two-time defending champion Danielle Kang of the United States shot 71 to finish five strokes back in a tie for 17th at 9 under.

The event, the LPGA’s first return to China since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the start of a four-tournament Asia swing, with later stops in South Korea, Malaysia and Japan.

Pavon wins Spanish Open for 1st Euro title

Matthieu Pavon broke through with his first European tour victory at a place close to home for him, fending off an early rally by Jon Rahm and a late charge by Marcel Siem to win the Spanish Open in Madrid by four shots.

The Frenchman closed with a 7-under 64 to finish at 23 under for the tournament in an emotional wire-to-wire victory in a country where his father used to play soccer professionally and in a city where his grandfather was born.

“He is up there, so I think he will be very proud of me,” Pavon said, pausing to wipe away tears. “A part of my heart is here in Spain. My grandfather was from here, lived in France because of (former dictator Gen. Francisco) Franco, and I just really thought about him on the course today and it was really hard to keep the tears inside, but now I can just let them go a little bit.”

Pavon, runner-up to Rahm last year in the Spanish capital, held off second-place Zander Lombard (64) and finished five shots ahead of Nathan Kimsey (67) in third.

Pavon ended six shots ahead of Siem, who flirted with a 59 in a 10-under 61 that included two eagles. Pavon finished nine shots ahead of Rahm, who birdied six of his first eight holes to move within three shots of the lead at one point.

Pavon’s final round included seven birdies and no bogeys. He only dropped three shots all week at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The 30-year-old Frenchman, making his 185th start, had only two victories on the Alps Tour and finished second three times on the European tour and another three times on the European Challenge tour.

“It was a very long wait,” he said. “Seven years on tour, so that was a long wait. But it really was worth it. Managing my emotions the last two days was a very big accomplishment for me.”

Justin Rose, the only other top 50 player in the tournament, finished at 5 under in a tie for 57th after a final round of 2-under 69.



