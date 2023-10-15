C.J. Stroud, defense shine again for Houston as they hold off New Orleans

Shaquill Griffin and Blake Cashman combined to take Kamara down near the Texans sideline where coach DeMeco Ryans celebrated with his defense.

The Saints trailed by 7 when Derek Carr threw a 51-yard pass to Rashid Shaheed to get them to the Houston 35. Five consecutive runs by Alvin Kamara got them to the 14, but Carr’s pass to Kamara on fourth-and-4 was short to give Houston (3-3) the ball back with 4½ minutes to go.

Rookie C.J. Stroud threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns and the Texans got two defensive stops late to hold on for a 20-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Houston, matching their win total from last season in just six weeks.

Houston couldn’t move the ball after that and punted it back. New Orleans (3-3) got to the Houston 24 on the next drive, but Carr’s throw on fourth-and-10 was intercepted by Steven Nelson with 21 seconds left to secure the win.

Carr threw for a season-high 353 yards and a touchdown, but often couldn’t finish drives as the Saints lost for the third time in four games after opening the season 2-0.

The Texans led, 17-10, at halftime and made it 20-10 on a 22-yard field goal with about seven minutes left in the third quarter. Houston had a first down at the 1-yard line after a pass interference call against Marshon Lattimore in the end zone. But two incomplete passes and a 3-yard loss on a run by Dameon Pierce forced the Texans to settle for the short field goal.

Blake Grupe’s 45-yard field goal cut the lead to 20-13 with about two minutes remaining in the third. Carr was sacked by Sheldon Rankins for a loss of 11 yards on second down and threw an incomplete pass on third to bring up fourth down. New Orleans had a shot to cut the deficit on its next drive, but Grupe’s 29-yard attempt sailed wide right.

Stroud threw his first interception of the season in the first quarter after setting an NFL record for attempts without a pick to start a career. Stroud entered the game having thrown 186 passes without an interception to pass Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw 176.

Stroud threw five passes Sunday to stretch the streak to 191 before a pass intended for Dalton Schultz was intercepted by Zack Baun with about six minutes left in the first quarter.

Jaguars 37, Colts 20 — Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for a pair of scores, and Jacksonville (4-2) won its ninth straight home meeting with Indianapolis (3-3). This one was essentially over in the third quarter when Lawrence connected with rookie tight end Brenton Strange for a 10-yard strike and put Jacksonville ahead, 31-6. Lawrence also found Christian Kirk for a 29-yard score in the second, while Etienne scored on runs of 2 and 22 yards early in the same quarter. Gardner Minshew, getting the start in place of injured Colts rookie Anthony Richardson, fumbled once and threw three interceptions against his former team. Jacksonville’s defense has allowed 21 or fewer points in five of six games this season, and its offense has scored 85 during a three-game winning streak.

Bengals 17, Seahawks 13 — Joe Burrow threw two early touchdown passes, and host Cincinnati (3-3) intercepted Geno Smith twice in the second half and stopped Seattle (3-2) in the red zone twice late to seal its second win in a row. Cincinnati scored touchdowns on its first two possessions but punted six times, giving Seattle the late chances. Burrow was intercepted by Tre Brown to start the third quarter, and Cincinnati could manage only Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal the rest of the way. Seattle scored its only touchdown on the first drive of the game on Kenneth Walker’s 1-yard TD run. Smith, 27 for 41 for 323 yards, was running from the Cincinnati pass rush throughout.

Ravens 24, Titans 16 — Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass to BC product Zay Flowers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, but Justin Tucker stole the spotlight with six field goals to lead Baltimore (4-2) over Tennessee (2-4). The Ravens got plenty of chunk plays on offense and a 70-yard punt return by Devin Duvernay, but several of their drives stalled deep in Tennessee territory. Flowers scored his first NFL touchdown on a 10-yard pass after Jackson scrambled to his left and found the first-round draft pick open. The Titans looked sluggish early and quarterback Ryan Tannehill limped off after the third quarter, replaced by Malik Willis after Tannehill was moving gingerly after a hit from Justin Madubuike.

Vikings 19, Bears 13 — Kirk Cousins threw for a touchdown, Jordan Hicks returned a fumble 42 yards for a score, and Minnesota (2-4) knocked Justin Fields out of the game in a win at Chicago (1-5). Fields was sacked four times and exited with a right hand injury early in the third quarter; he seemed to be favoring his hand following a third-down sack by Danielle Hunter on Chicago’s first possession of the second half. The Vikings made enough plays without injured star receiver Justin Jefferson, as Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 181 yards and a 10-yard touchdown to Jordan Addison near the end of the first half. T.J. Hockenson caught six passes for 50 yards.

Commanders 24, Falcons 16 — Sam Howell threw three short passes for touchdowns, and Washington (3-3) intercepted Desmond Ridder three times as it snapped its three-game losing streak with a win in Atlanta (3-3). Howell shook off five more sacks — he’s been dumped 34 times this season — to complete 14 of 23 passes for 151 yards in a close-to-the-vest passing game. It was the defense that sealed this one for the Commanders: Ridder, coming off a career day against Houston, threw for 307 yards and a pair of scores, but had three turnovers for the second time in three weeks and twice missed open receivers for potentially big gains.