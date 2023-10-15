Despite World Series title with Red Sox, Nate Eovaldi is eager to make new postseason memories with Rangers

Five years later, what Eovaldi remembers is that he took the loss when Max Muncy homered leading off the bottom of the 18th inning.

Inspired by their teammate’s determination, the Sox beat the Dodgers in the next two games to claim the championship.

HOUSTON — Nate Eovaldi’s 97-pitch relief appearance in Game 3 of the 2018 World Series is remembered as one of the greatest individual efforts in Red Sox postseason history.

Don’t take that the wrong way. Eovaldi treasures his World Series ring and takes pride that what he did set up the pitching staff to close out the series on the road. But his team lost the game, so it’s hard for Eovaldi to find much to celebrate. He still wants that pitch to Muncy back.

“It all worked out for us in the overall run. But for me personally, it bothers me that it was the only loss in the World Series,” Eovaldi said Sunday before Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

Now a member of the Texas Rangers after playing five years for the Sox, Eovaldi is scheduled to start Game 2 on Monday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. It’s another step in what he hopes will be a return to the Series.

“To me I could go out there and give up five runs and as long as we win the ballgame that’s all I care about,” Eovaldi said.

Eovaldi has started twice for Texas in this postseason, winning Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against Tampa Bay and Game 3 to clinch the Division Series against Baltimore. He allowed two runs over 13⅔ innings in those games and struck out 15 without a walk.

His history of postseason success was a big part of why the Rangers signed Eovaldi to a two-year contract worth $34 million. The righthander wanted to stay with the Sox but Chaim Bloom focused on Corey Kluber, who agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal.

Despite missing nearly eight weeks with a forearm strain, Eovaldi gave the Rangers 144 innings and a 3.63 ERA. Kluber fell out of the rotation after nine starts and had a 7.04 ERA over 55 innings. He landed on the injured list in June with what was said to be shoulder inflammation and didn’t pitch again.

The poorly constructed rotation was a key factor in Bloom getting fired.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy could have started Eovaldi on Sunday but wanted to give him the extra day of rest. It also sets him up to pitch in a potential Game 6.

“You look at what his résumé shows, he does a great job in the postseason,” Bochy said. “He’s a guy that clinched it for us [against Baltimore]. Threw a great game there. It made sense to have him to go Game 2.”

Eovaldi has a 3.18 ERA in four playoff games at Minute Maid Park, something that also played into the decision.

Eovaldi has a 2.70 ERA over 56⅔ innings in 13 career postseason games. He’s held opponents to a .522 OPS and thrown 71 percent of his pitches for strikes.

That’s the key for him, forcing the action by challenging the hitter. Eovaldi doesn’t throw as hard as he once did, but he’s better at controlling the at-bat.

“It’s very important to work ahead,” he said. “Against any of the hitters that you’re facing, if you fall behind, you’re giving them a better opportunity to be in the driver’s seat and kind of do some damage.

You’re in control out there and you’re reading their swings. You have an idea of their approach in the box. You have an idea who’s going to be aggressive and who’s not. This is a very aggressive lineup that I’ll be facing. They’re going to come out swinging.”

The Rangers activated Max Scherzer from the injured list and have tentative plans to start him in Game 3. He was thought to have been lost for the season with a strained shoulder muscle.

Texas also activated Jon Gray, who made 29 starts but hasn’t pitched since Sept. 25 because of forearm tightness. He will work in relief.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.