Eagles come up short in bid to remain perfect, lose to Jets on late Breece Hall touchdown

The Jets (3-3) appeared on their way to falling to 0-13 in their history against the Eagles, but Hurts’ third interception of the game — and the fourth turnover by Philadelphia — was returned by Adams 45 yards to put New York into immediate scoring position.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Breece Hall ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 1:46 remaining, one play after Tony Adams intercepted Jalen Hurts, and the Jets held on to shock the previously undefeated Eagles, 20-14, Sunday for their first win against Philadelphia.

The Eagles (5-1) got one more chance to win when they got the ball back, but the Jets defense stiffened — as it had all game. Hurts’ deep throw to DeVonta Smith on fourth down was knocked away, and Wilson and the New York offense were able to kneel down twice to seal an unlikely victory.

Hurts finished 28 of 45 for 280 yards and one touchdown but had three picks against a Jets defense that was missing starting cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

Wilson was 19 of 33 for 186 yards and no touchdowns, but also had no turnovers — and the defense kept the Jets in it. Greg Zuerlein kicked four field goals, a week after booting five. Adams, Bryce Hall, and Quinnen Williams each had interceptions, and Quincy Williams recovered a fumble by D’Andre Swift.

With the Eagles leading, 14-12, and facing a third and 6 from their own 22, Hurts launched a pass down the left sideline that A.J. Brown corralled with his left hand and then his right before going out of bounds. Jets coach Robert Saleh challenged, saying Brown didn’t have total control, but the call was upheld after video review.

The defense held after that and Jake Elliott was wide right on a 37-yard field goal attempt — helping set up the comeback by New York.

Hurts gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead by capping a 19-play, 91-yard drive on their first possession with a 3-yard touchdown run — eventually.

It first appeared the Jets came up with a goal-line stand when Hurts was ruled to have fumbled at the 1 and the ball was recovered in the end zone by Eagles wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus. By rule, only the player who lost the ball could recover the forward fumble in the end zone, so it was ruled that it was the Jets’ ball on the 1. Officials overturned the call after video review, saying Hurts still had control of the football when it broke the plane of the goal line.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers walked around without the aid of crutches or a walking boot before the game and had a catch with cornerback Gardner, who missed the game with a concussion. The four-time NFL MVP rejoined his teammates for the second time since being injured four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. He also attended New York’s loss to Kansas City two weeks ago.

Eagles center Jason Kelce set the franchise record by making his 145th consecutive start.