EMass football: With three touchdowns and two interceptions, Walpole’s Jamal Abdal-Khallaq headlines Players of the Week

Cam Aieta, Weymouth — After rushing for 114 yards in a 28-14 win at Braintree on Oct. 6, the senior again tallied two touchdowns with 136 yards to facilitate a 26-15 win at Framingham.

Walpole's Jamal Abdal-Khallaq accounted for three touchdowns and two interceptions in a win over Milton.

Connor Cowan, Central Catholic — Defense led the way for the Raiders in a 28-0 win at Franklin, with their sophomore linebacker recording 12 tackles with a sack and a forced fumble.

Rayhan Nsereko, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior tailback carried 18 times for 180 yards and four touchdowns and added an 88-yard kick return for a touchdown in a 49-0 thrashing of rival Acton-Boxborough.

Dominic Papa, Andover — The 5-foot-8-inch junior quarterback exploded for 354 passing yards and six touchdowns, adding 30 rushing yards in a 48-13 win at Haverhill.

Jose Touron, Taunton — The Tigers scored their first win, 13-7, over North Attleborough since joining the Hockomock League in 2012, with their senior captain producing 10 catches for 178 yards, including a 78-yard grab to set up Taunton’s lone touchdown. Defensively, Touron tallied eight tackles, an interception, and two pass breakups.

Division 2

Kayden Mills, Arlington — Mills ran for 182 yards on 24 carries, including three second-half touchdowns, in a 35-21 victory over Middlesex League rival Belmont.

Jack Berthiaume and Andrew Laplante, King Philip — Berthiaume rumbled for 1- and 6-yard touchdowns in the first half, and Laplante, a junior, rushed for 160 yards on 30 carries to help the Warriors stay unbeaten with a 13-7 Hockomock League win over Foxborough.

Charlie Carroll and Davin True, Marshfield — Carroll, a junior, showed off his big-play abilities with touchdown catches of 28 and 73 yards, while True, a junior, added three rushing touchdowns to lead the Rams past Patriot League Keenan Division rival Hingham, 43-22.

Andrew Orphanos, Bishop Feehan — The junior finished with three interceptions, including a 24-yard pick-6, to anchor a huge defensive effort for the Shamrocks in a 24-0 shutout of Catholic Central rival Cardinal Spellman.

Division 3

Jamal Abdal-Khallaq, Walpole — The senior caught touchdown passes of 55 and 30 yards in the second half before icing the game with a 35-yard pick-6 in a 42-23 win over previously unbeaten Milton. Abdal-Khalaq finished with five catches for 118 yards and two interceptions.

Jack Buckley, Milford — The junior quarterback (13-of-22 passing, 230 yards) factored into three scores for the Scarlet Hawks, throwing for two and rushing for another in a 35-20 win over Lowell.

Connor Curtis, Mansfield — The senior quarterback made his presence felt on both sides of the ball, running for 103 yards and two touchdown on 18 carries, throwing for 81 yards and another score, and shining in the secondary in a 28-7 nonleague win over previously unbeaten Barnstable.

Marshfield quarterback Connor Curtis was an offense unto himself in a win over Barnstable. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Cole Dillon, Billerica — In a 23-13 Merrimack Valley Conference toppling of Methuen, the 6-4 senior captain came up with a 21-yard catch to set up a touchdown, caught a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter, and recorded a clutch sack to lock up the win.

Brian Vaughan Jr., Lynn Classical — In a back-and-forth 48-44 nonleague defeat to Salem, the senior quarterback threw five touchdown passes, completing 20 of 25 throws for 409 yards.

Lynn Classical Quarterback Brian Vaughan did all he could in a loss to Salem, throwing for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Division 4

Alex Barlow, Duxbury – In a 49-21 road triumph over Silver Lake, the senior racked up 16 carries for 142 yards and a career-high four rushing touchdowns.

Duxbury’s Alex Barlow rumbled for a career-high four touchdowns to beat Silver Lake. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Alex Burrill, Scituate – The senior compiled 210 rushing yards and four scores in the Sailors’ 48-21 triumph over Plymouth South.

Nelson Crawford, Bedford – With help from the senior wide receiver, who had six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns, the Buccaneers earned a 42-8 victory over Newton South.

Max Dresens, Wayland – The Warriors outlasted Waltham, 21-20, as the junior totaled 198 rushing yards, including a 62-yard TD, and stopped a pivotal 2-point pass.

Charlie Zack, Canton – The senior safety/wide receiver registered two of the Bulldogs’ seven interceptions, adding a 28-yard touchdown grab in a 26-0 blanking of Masconomet.

Division 5

Owen Gasinowski, Danvers — Pairing 135 yards and a TD on the ground with 70 yards and two more scores through the air, the senior led the Falcons to a 27-14 Northeastern Conference win over Swampscott.

With more than 200 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns, Owen Gasinowski led Danvers past Swampscott. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Guilherme Oliveira, Martha’s Vineyard — The sophomore punched in a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns (6 and 4 yards) as the Vineyarders rallied for 28-20 Cape & Islands win over Monomoy.

AJ Pinet, Dedham — The junior rumbled for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-28 Tri-Valley win over Norton.

Chris Zullo, Northeast — Thriving in a run-heavy offense, the senior needed just four pass attempts (three completions) to put up 100 yards and a touchdown, adding 214 rushing yards and three more scores in a 34-26 Commonwealth triumph over Greater Lawrence.

Division 6

Tyler Adamo, Lynnfield — The junior quarterback shook off an early interception and finished 15-for-18 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and added one on the ground as the Pioneers (6-0) defeated Amesbury, 24-14, in a battle of Cape Ann League unbeatens.

Tyler Adamo accounted for two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground for Lynnfield. Jim Davis for The Boston Globe

Corey Grimes, Salem — The senior quarterback was 6-for-7 passing on the final drive, capping off a 48-44 win over Lynn Classical with a 5-yard fade to Albert Pujols with 13 seconds left. Grimes completed 13 of 22 passes for 185 yards and three touchdowns, adding 50 rushing yards.

Salem's Corey Grimes fired a trio of touchdown passes in a win over Lynnfield. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Justin Marques, Fairhaven — The junior lugged the ball 30 times for 238 yards and three touchdowns as the Blue Devils (6-0) rolled over Old Rochester, 28-0.

Devante Ozuna, Salem — The senior running back had 115 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, and all three of his receptions – totaling 30 yards – came on the Witches’ game-winning drive, including a fourth-down conversion as Salem (6-0) edged Lynn Classical, 48-44.

Corey Perkins, Bellingham — The senior rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns as the Blackhawks got back to .500 with their third straight win, defeating Medway, 42-13.

Division 7

Divine Burroughs and Zack Gosselin, Lowell Catholic — The pair held down the defensive line as the Crusaders limited Lynn Tech, 14-7, to earn their first win of the season.

Ty Holmes, West Bridgewater — It only took 10 carries for the running back to record 185 rushing yards and two touchdowns as the Wildcats beat Bristol-Plymouth, 34-0.

Anthony Taurasi, Latin Academy — The running back rumbled for 125 yards and three touchdowns for the Dragons in their 28-8 victory over English High.

Montavius Zollarcoffer, O’Bryant — In a tremendous all-around effort, the senior running back/defensive back totaled 400 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 passing, 1 kick return, 1 interception return) as the Tigers defeated Roxbury Prep 36-6.

Division 8

Andy Ambroise, Brighton — The junior had three touchdowns — two receiving and a 46-yard rushing score — in a 42-32 win over Dracut.

Stu Barnham, Old Colony — With two touchdowns, 83 rushing yards, and a 95-yard kickoff return, Barnham was a force for the Cougars in a 46-14 win over Cape Cod Tech.

Treyvon Fields, Cathedral — In a 19-8 Catholic Central League win over Bishop Stang, the senior quarterback had two touchdown passes.

Treyvon Fields threw a pair of touchdown passes as Cathedral got past Bishop Stang. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Tyler Lennox, Carver — The senior QB had three passing touchdowns of 59, 15, and 8 yards in a 32-21 South Shore League win over Randolph.

Preps

Matt Childs, Milton Academy –– The senior from Medway couldn’t be stopped, rumbling for 167 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries as the Mustangs picked up a 41-20 ISL-7 victory over Governor’s Academy.

Chris Colby and Hudson Weidman, Pingree –– Colby, a senior from Rowley, reeled in four touchdown passes from Weidman, a senior from Boxford, in a 34-7 Evergreen victory versus Berkshire. Weidman also scampered for a score.

Rafael Montero, Tabor –– A senior from Millis, the Wesleyan commit totaled 15 tackles along with a pair of stops for a loss and an interception to propel the Seawolves to a 38-28 ISL victory against St. Sebastian’s.

Darnell Pierre, Brooks –– The senior tailback shouldered the load, totaling 181 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries as Brooks downed Roxbury Latin, 25-14, in ISL-9 play.

Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Jake Levin, Keith Pearson, Lenny Rowe, Jackson Tolliver, and AJ Traub contributed.