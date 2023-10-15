Jaguars getting it together, but Trevor Lawrence injury prompts questions

But the Jaguars feel like they know who they are and how to win in 2023.

Lawrence threw for two touchdowns before leaving late, Travis Etienne ran for a pair of scores, and the Jacksonville Jaguars beat Indianapolis, 37-20, for their third consecutive victory. It was their most lopsided win of the season, though Lawrence’s injury dampened the celebration, especially with a Thursday night game at New Orleans looming.

Trevor Lawrence walked through the locker room and to the postgame podium without a limp or anything on his injured left knee. It was the latest positive sign for a franchise that suddenly looks like a legit contender in the AFC.

Advertisement

“I think it’s a glimpse of what we can be,” coach Doug Pederson said. “There are still some areas that we have to clean up, obviously. The team really in these last three weeks kind of figured some things out, figured out who we are as a football team. That’s exciting to see. They really embraced that.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Pederson defended the play call that ended with Lawrence getting sacked and twisting his knee. Lawrence rolled left and was taken down by Samson Ebukam for a 17-yard loss with 3:10 remaining and Jacksonville up 14 points, raising questions about whether he should have been on the field or why he was passing on third down in field-goal range.

“Look, is there a little bit of risk there to run your quarterback? Yes,” Pederson said. “But at the same time, the reward is you get the first down, and you stay on the field and ice the game in those situations. Definitely wouldn’t change the scenario or the situation. We can coach that a little bit better and ask him maybe to go down a little bit sooner.”

Lawrence got checked out on the sideline and stayed on the field for postgame handshakes and interviews.

Advertisement

“I’m feeling OK,” he said. “Going to get it checked out tonight and see what’s going on. I feel pretty good, walking around all right. Can’t really say much now. I want to make sure everything checks out.”

Niners lose, multiple ways

On the way to their first loss, the San Francisco 49ers lost two of their biggest stars, as running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel were both injured during the 19-17 loss to the Browns.

McCaffrey scored on a 13-yard pass in the first quarter, extending his streak to 15 straight games with a TD. But the versatile back couldn’t push through an injury to his oblique in the second half. Samuel injured his shoulder at some point in the first half and didn’t return, leaving quarterback Brock Purdy without two of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers.

49ers coach Mike Shanahan had little to offer about the injuries to McCaffrey or Samuel. He did say McCaffrey also has a rib issue.

McCaffrey finished with 11 rushes for 43 yards and three catches for nine yards. He wasn’t on the field for the Niners first possession after halftime, staying on the sideline to stretch before being taken into the medical tent. He returned briefly the next time San Francisco got the ball, but left again and went to the locker room before being ruled out.

One of the league’s most dangerous threats, Samuel got hurt in the first quarter. The 27-year-old, who was involved in a pregame skirmish between the teams, spent several minutes in the medical tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room.

Advertisement

Also, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams left Cleveland Browns Stadium in a walking boot after suffering a right ankle injury in the first half that initially looked serious.

Rodgers throws it around

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw several short passes during the team’s warmup before its upset win against Philadelphia, nearly five weeks after tearing his left Achilles tendon.

Wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt, black sweatpants, and a multicolored Jets cap, the 39-year-old Rodgers walked around without the aid of crutches or a walking boot and had a catch with cornerback Sauce Gardner — who was out for the game with a concussion.

The four-time NFL MVP, who’s on the injured reserve list, stepped into a few of his throws and put some weight on his left leg while tossing the 15-yard passes. He also chatted with several teammates and coaches on the field while the Jets warmed up.

Rodgers rejoined his teammates for the second time since being injured four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11. He also attended New York’s loss to Kansas City two weeks ago, but he was on crutches on the sideline before that game and watched from a suite with Jets owner Woody Johnson. On Sunday, Rodgers watched the game from a seat on the sideline bench while wearing a headset.

Rodgers has been rehabilitating in the Los Angeles area after having surgery two days after the injury. He reportedly had a “speed bridge” procedure that’s designed to accelerate the rehab process. Rodgers has said his goal is to return late this season — as long as the 3-3 Jets remain in the playoff hunt.

Advertisement

Century club

⋅ Atlanta’s Calais Campbell reached a major milestone with his 100th career sack, pulling down Washington’s Sam Howell by the left ankle late in the first half of the Commanders’ victory. The 37-year-old hopped off the turf to celebrate with the Dirty Bird dance, and the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium gave him a standing ovation. Campbell became the sixth active player and 41st overall to reach 100 sacks. Bruce Smith is the career leader with 200.

⋅ Nick Folk made three field goals under 40 yards in Tennessee’s loss to Baltimore, tying the NFL record of 70 for most consecutive kicks from that distance held by the Ravens’ Justin Tucker. Folk’s streak started six years ago, while Tucker — who made six field goals in the victory — established the record in that range from 2016-2020.

⋅ Seattle receiver Jake Bobo, an alumnus of Belmont Hill, was evaluated for a concussion after he was hit hard by Cincinnati cornerback Dax Hill in the third quarter of the Bengals’ victory. Hill was flagged for unnecessary roughness, and Bobo — who had two catches for 43 yards — did not return.