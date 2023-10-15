Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart help Liberty take Game 3, avoid sweep in WNBA Finals

“She was huge for us,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said of Jones, who came to the Liberty in a trade in the offseason. “Those 3′s changed the moment of the game a bit. The ball went in. Other games the ball weren’t going in for us. We got back to our identity. Proud of the effort and commitment and connection we had. Now we’ve got to do it again.”

New York struggled in the first two games against the Aces in Las Vegas, but the Liberty found their shooting touch in Game 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn behind Jones, who hit four of the team’s 13 3-pointers.

NEW YORK — Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and Breanna Stewart added 20 to help the New York Liberty beat the Las Vegas Aces, 87-73, on Sunday in the WNBA Finals and force a Game 4.

Advertisement

This was the Liberty’s first win in the WNBA Finals since Teresa Weatherspoon’s half-court shot in Game 2 against Houston in 1999. The Aces are up 2-1 in the best-of-five series, and Game 4 is Wednesday night in New York.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Liberty led by three at halftime before scoring the first eight points of the third quarter to take a double-digit lead, bringing the crowd of 17,143 to its feet. They led 61-50 after three quarters.

Behind A’ja Wilson, the Aces got to within six before Stewart hit a turnaround jumper and Betnijah Laney stole the ball from Jackie Young at halfcourt and made a layup to extend the lead back to 10.

Las Vegas didn’t challenge the rest of the way and star guard Chelsea Gray went back to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter after inuring her foot.

“I can’t give you an update, I’ll let you know when we know,” Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon said.

Advertisement

Kelsey Plum scored 29 points and Wilson added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Aces, who are looking to become the first team to win consecutive titles since the 2001-02 Los Angeles Sparks. That came on the heels of the Houston Comets winning the WNBA’s first four championships.

“This is a good team we’re talking about, obviously a different feeling in their place,” Wilson said of the Liberty. “We still have a chance to take care of business.”

The Aces had won their first seven games in this postseason by an average of 17.3 points. They were looking to become the first team to go 8-0 in a WNBA postseason and the first to not lose a game since Seattle in 2020.

The first two games of the series, as well as the four regular-season meetings, were all blowouts, with the closest game being a nine-point win by New York on Aug. 28. That was the last loss the Aces had until Sunday.

New York had stretches of playing well in the first half, buoyed by the sellout crowd that included NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as well as basketball greats Dawn Staley, Sue Bird and Tony Parker. The Liberty extended their lead to 41-34 on Jones’ layup with 2:27 left in the half before the Aces got within 43-40 at the break. Jones had 16 points in the first half while Plum scored 15.

Liberty greats Vickie Johnson, Crystal Robinson, Sue Wicks and Weatherspoon, who played with Hammon on New York’s previous Finals teams, were all in attendance and received a loud ovation from the crowd when they were introduced in the third quarter. New York’s coach at that time, Richie Adubato, was also in the crowd.

Advertisement

The Finals brought out celebrities from all walks of life, including musician Joan Jett, actors Jason Sudeikis and Michael Shannon and journalist Robin Roberts. Lil’ Kim performed at halftime.

Sun’s Alyssa Thomas one of three unanimous all-WNBA picks

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was one of three players unanimously selected to the 2023 All-WNBA First Team. Thomas was joined by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, who was also named the league’s Most Valuable Player, and Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson were the other two.

Stewart, Thomas and Wilson — who finished first, second and third, respectively, in the voting for the MVP Award — were named to the First Team on all 60 ballots from national writers/broadcasters.

Joining those three on the first team are Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (236 points) and Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (186). It’s the second All-WNBA Team selection for Collier, who makes her debut on the First Team. Sabally is an All-WNBA Team selection for the first time in her career.

The 6-feet, 2-inch Thomas set a WNBA single-season records for triple-doubles (six) and double-doubles (28) this year. In her 10th season, Thomas led the league in rebounding (9.9 per game) and ranked second in assists (7.9 per game), establishing career-highs in both categories, and equaled her career-best points average at 15.5 per game.

Advertisement

The All-WNBA Second Team consists of Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (168), Aces guards Jackie Young (163) and Chelsea Gray (159), Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (158) and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (143).