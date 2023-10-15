Mac Jones wants to stay positive, but acknowledges frustration after another Patriots loss

“I know I’m going to be positive always. That’s my goal,” Jones said. “[I’ll] try to work hard like I’ve been doing and bring people with me. And I know we’ve been saying that and the results haven’t been there. So I guess, maybe [we’ll] look at the process and see what we need to change to get better, because the results aren’t there.”

After the Patriots lost 21-17 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, he conceded that positivity can only take a team so far.

Advertisement

He also acknowledged the frustrating nature of the loss in Las Vegas, in which Jones was just one of several Patriots to commit unforced errors.

“It wasn’t clean enough across the board,” Jones said. “There are penalties and all sorts of things we need to clean up. It’s hard to win like that, and I’m definitely frustrated, for sure.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Jones completed 24 of 33 pass attempts for 200 yards and an interception. He seemed to find a rhythm in the second half and orchestrated a 17-play drive in the fourth quarter that led to a 1-yard touchdown run from Rhamondre Stevenson. That drive also used more than nine minutes of game clock, with the Patriots still needing another field goal to win.

“Honestly, I just tried to get the call and call it in the huddle, and the coaches do a good job of managing all that stuff,” Jones said. “I did want to push the tempo obviously a little bit more, and just the operation and everything, but we were subbing a lot. That’s part of putting pressure on the defense, is playing fast and getting in and out of the huddle to put the pressure on the defense.”

Advertisement

The Patriots had one more chance after that drive. Jones opened New England’s final possession with a deep ball for DeVante Parker, who had flown up the left side of the field, but the ball slipped through Parker’s hands. Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby later sacked Jones for a safety to seal the game.

Jones stood up for Parker and the receiving corps.

“[Parker] is a great deep-ball threat, and we kind of agreed that we wanted that route,” he said. “Just a tough play. I mean, if it goes one way, we might go down there and win; if it goes the other way, we didn’t. It’s just tough; it’s football. But at the end of the day, I have a lot of trust in the receivers and I felt like their energy this week was really good and they’ve been very confident. They can get open and catch the ball, and they’ve shown that at times, for sure.”

Jones, who hasn’t thrown a passing touchdown since Week 3 against the Jets, was asked about his confidence level leading the Patriots. The third-year quarterback maintained his past football experience gives him confidence, and that he wants to focus on his ability to unite the offense.

“It takes all 11, and that’s important,” he said. “To be the leader of that 11 is a lot of stress, but that’s why I play this game, and I really want to win. I’m doing a lot of things to do that during the week but for whatever reason, it’s just not happening on Sunday.”