David Pastrnak’s penalty shot wizardry was all about creativity, preparation

It started off innocently enough, with Pastrnak corralling the puck and slowly weaving his way toward the Nashville net. Wide turns left and right.

What other way to describe the wizardry of David Pastrnak’s penalty shot strike in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Predators?

Then the magical move.

Pastrnak briefly dragged the puck behind himself, momentarily hiding it from goalie Juuse Saros’s view.

“Disguised it. Looked like Luis Tiant on the mound, right? Brought it back behind him,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, who coincidentally was wearing a heart pin with No. 49 on his lapel, a nod to another Red Sox righthander, Tim Wakefield.

Advertisement

Diabolical David then brought the puck forward and zapped it high over Saros’s glove.

“Yep. It works every time,” said Jeremy Swayman, when asked if Pastrnak has ever tried that move on him at practice. “He’s good at it.”

Pastrnak didn’t quite agree with his goalie’s assessment.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I tried a couple of different shots this summer,” he said. “I was working on that fun shot, and it was a little different.

“I tried it a couple of times … tried it in the preseason actually [in a shootout against the Flyers]. I hit the logo right in the middle of the goalie. I didn’t have much confidence going into it, but it worked out.”

Pastrnak joined Brad Marchand (6), Woody Dumart (3), and Johnny Bucyk (2) as the only Bruins with multiple penalty shot goals.

Pastrnak, who was awarded the shot after being held on a partial breakaway, explained the mentality between a breakaway and a penalty shot.

“In a game … don’t have time to think, so you do the first thing that comes into your mind,” he said. “For penalty shots, you have four or five moves coming into your head within one minute. You pick one and hope it’s the right one.”

Advertisement

Pastrnak revealed after the game that the inspiration for his unique move came from another sport. And another continent.

“I don’t know if you know the sport floorball,” said Pastrnak. “It’s a big sport in Europe.”

For reference, floorball is similar to floor hockey, though there are subtle differences, including the stick, which resembles a plastic field hockey twig.

“I promised my buddy I would go practice with them,” said Pastrnak, who spent the summer in his native Czechia. “I went and I was terrible. They all shoot like that. I tried it there and I was really bad at it. But I tried it on the ice, and I was much better at it than I was in floorball practice.”

Pastrnak was expecting to hear about his antics from the friend that introduced him to floorball.

“He’s my best friend, so he’s probably going to text me about it,” he said. “He’s going to be excited.”

Swayman marveled at the ease at which Pastrnak was able to pull off such trickery.

“I mean, it’s hard to believe that he gets the top quarter from behind his back, and that’s something. There’s a reason why he’s … one of the best forwards in this league, and he works out every day and he’s got a bunch of those kind of moves,” said Swayman. So, I’m excited to see what he brings to the table. And we all knew that was going in when he touched the puck.”

Advertisement

James van Riemsdyk, who scored Boston’s first goal and the eventual clincher in the third, enjoyed the view of Pastrnak’s goal.

“He makes it look pretty easy. He’s just so confident. He’s got a plan that he’s looking for,” he said. “He makes a lot of goalies look pretty foolish.”

Time to head West

The Bruins were off Sunday and will return to practice Monday before taking Tuesday to travel to San Jose, followed by games in Los Angeles and Anaheim.

“It’s going to be good to get some sun and go on a longer road trip,” said Swayman. “I think everyone is pretty excited about it.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.