Former Patriots defensive lineman Adam Butler felt ‘disrespected’ by lack of acknowledgment from Bill Belichick after Raiders game

Bill Belichick might have understandably been in a sour mood following the Patriots’ 21-17 loss to the Raiders on Sunday, but at least one former Patriot took offense to the coach’s lack of acknowledgment from the other sideline.

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler said Belichick did not say hello or make any motion to talk to him after the game.

“It did make me very upset that Bill didn’t even have the respect for me to say anything after the game,” Butler said. Not even congratulate me, tell me ‘You look good,’ or ‘You don’t look good,’ or whatever ...He didn’t say anything. I kind of felt disrespected. It made me feel bad.”