Live updates: Does another disaster await the Patriots in Las Vegas?

The theme of the week for the Patriots was starting over, a proclamation first issued by coach Bill Belichick in the moments immediately following a shutout loss to the Saints last week.
What that means for the on-field product will be seen Sunday afternoon starting at 4:05 p.m. The Patriots have not been an exciting team, especially on offense, but the addition of two young players — quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham and speedy receiver Tyquan Thornton — to the active roster provides some hope of a more dynamic performance.
New England will also be looking to erase some bad memories. The start of this season has been a horror show, and the Patriots have lost two straight blowouts. They are also returning to the location of one of their biggest disasters of last season — a last-minute loss enabled by a poor decision to attempt a lateral by former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers, who now happens to be playing a starring role for the Raiders.
Stay tuned. The Globe will have updates, commentary, and analysis throughout the day.
Patriots injuries to watch — 1:15 p.m.
You could be forgiven for mixing up the Patriots’ injury report for just a standard roster, with 17 players listed ahead of Sunday. There are a few certainties: Edge rusher Matt Judon (biceps); defensive back Cody Davis (knee); offensive linemen Riley Reiff, Cole Strange, and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (knee); and wide receivers Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) have already been ruled out for Sunday.
The list of questionables is even longer. That includes defensive linemen Christian Barmore (knee) and Davon Godchaux (ankle); linebacker Trey Flowers (foot); offensive linemen Trent Brown (chest) and Michael Onwenu (ankle); defensive backs Jonathan Jones (ankle), Kyle Dugger (foot), and Shaun Wade (shoulder); and receiver Tyquan Thornton (shoulder).
Other than that (and linebacker Josh Uche, whose status is “unspecified” with a knee issue), the Patriots appear healthy for Week 6.
Weather report — 1:00 p.m.
It’s a typically scorching day in Las Vegas with temperatures expected to approach 90 degrees, but weather shouldn’t have any effect on the game under the dome at Allegiant Stadium.
Betting odds: Patriots are underdogs — 12:50 p.m.
The oddsmakers aren’t quite as low on the Patriots as the fans may be, with New England heading to Las Vegas as just 3-point underdogs on Sunday and the moneyline settling around +130; most books have the total set at over/under 41.5.
It’s the fourth time in six games that the Patriots are betting underdogs. They’re 1-4 against the spread (and straight up) having only covered the spread in the Week 3 win over the Jets.
Three keys to a Patriots victory — 12:40 p.m.
In the video below, Globe Patriots reporter Nicole Yang shares her thoughts on what the Patriots are up against Sunday in Las Vegas.
