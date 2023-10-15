Penalties were how Patriots helped derail themselves in Las Vegas

A catch would have given the Patriots possession at midfield. It would have put Jones in better position to lead his first game-winning drive since Week 5 of his rookie year, when the Patriots came back to beat the lowly Houston Texans.

LAS VEGAS — With his team trailing by two and two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw one of his best passes of the season. With the game on the line, along with potentially his starting job, Jones dropped a perfectly placed deep ball right in front of wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Instead, the Patriots never advanced the ball again. A delay of game penalty backed them up, and on third-and-15 from their 4-yard line, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby sacked Jones in the end zone, having no problem getting around tight end Mike Gesicki and right tackle Vederian Lowe.

The safety sealed a 21-17 loss for the Patriots, who dropped to 1-5 and fell two games adrift in last place of the AFC East.

Compared to their previous two losses, in which they were outscored, 72-3, Sunday’s defeat could be viewed as a step in the right direction. The Patriots strung together two touchdown drives, finding the end zone for the first time since the second quarter of Week 3.

Even on a “good” day, however, the team could not get out of its own way. Although the drop by Parker may be the defining play of the game — he claimed the ball hit his fingertips — the Patriots were their own worst enemy throughout the afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

After giving the ball away three times in each of their last two games, the Patriots turned the ball over only once Sunday — on an ill-advised interception by Jones. The team instead turned to a different category of self-inflicted mistakes: Penalties. Ten total, with four on the defense and six on the offense.

“It’s hard to win like that,” Jones said.

Officials flagged rookie guard Atonio Mafi for holding on second down during the final drive of the game, backing the Patriots up from the 15 to the 8-yard line. Two plays later, with no timeouts remaining, the offense couldn’t get the play off in time on third down, backing them up another four. Given the circumstances, those penalties were the most ill-timed of the bunch.

On New England’s first offensive play, Lowe committed a false start. In the second quarter, holding by Hunter Henry negated a 74-yard touchdown catch and run by Ezekiel Elliott. In the fourth quarter, with the Patriots at the Raiders’ 3-yard line, a false start by Sidy Sow and an illegal shift on back-to-back plays set the offense back 10 yards.

Considering how much the Patriots struggle to move the ball, any offensive penalty creates an even bigger disadvantage.

“[Penalties] are part of the game, but, at the same time, I like to put them in different buckets,” Jones said. “Was it forced? Was it a forced penalty, where you were giving effort and they just called it? Then it is what it is. But the unforced ones are the ones you want to take away, and we have too many of those.”

Asked what the offense needs to do to establish more consistency, Parker gave a straightforward answer: “Eliminate penalties. That’s what’s killing us.”

The infractions by the defense could have been costly, too.

A leverage penalty by defensive lineman Sam Roberts nullified Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson’s 42-yard field goal in the first quarter, giving Las Vegas another set of downs at New England’s 11-yard line. The Raiders couldn’t cash in, settling for a closer field goal four plays later, but a better offensive team could.

Later in the first quarter, officials whistled Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai for unnecessary roughness, which moved the Raiders into the red zone. Tavai ended up intercepting Jimmy Garoppolo two plays later thanks to a crushing Jabrill Peppers hit on Davante Adams, but his penalty was certainly unwise.

“We had penalties to start the game and had three penalties in the last two minutes,” coach Bill Belichick said. “That’s not a good formula. Got to eliminate that.”

The Patriots have committed 43 penalties, with three declined and one off-setting. Right guard Michael Onwenu is the top offender (4), with defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. in second (3). The team’s most common penalty is offensive holding (10), followed by false start (8).

New England’s roster deficiencies may be too deep to address at this point, even with the trade deadline looming at the end of the month. But the group is doing itself no favors with self-inflicted mistakes.

As they have after each of their other four losses, players once again vowed to improve and expressed hope in turning their season around.

“I think we have a really good group of guys,” Jones said. “If we choose to respond the right way, it’ll be really good. If we don’t, it’ll go the other way. I know I’m going to be positive, always. That’s my goal. Try to work hard, like I’ve been doing, and bring people with me. I know we’ve been saying that, and the results haven’t been there.”

