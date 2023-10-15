Quarterback/receiver Malik Cunningham makes his NFL debut for Patriots against Raiders

The former Louisville quarterback was the talk of camp during the summer, as he lined up under center and at receiver. (He also got reps on special teams.) In the preseason opener against the Texans, Cunningham had five carries for 34 yards and a touchdown, and went 3 for 4 for 19 yards in the passing game.

Cunningham, who signed a three-year deal Saturday, leap-frogged Bailey Zappe and Will Grier on the depth chart. Zappe was named the emergency third quarterback and Grier was among the inactives.

LAS VEGAS — Malik Cunningham made his debut on an NFL roster as the backup quarterback for the Patriots in their clash with the Raiders on Sunday.

Cunningham had one snap in the first quarter against the Raiders, handing the ball to Rhanomdre Stevenson.

The rookie was released at the end of camp, but was brought back and placed on the practice squad for the first five weeks of the regular season. With the offense stuck in neutral — the Patriots scored 3 points combined against the Cowboys and Saints — Cunningham was elevated.

Cunningham didn’t work with the quarterbacks in the pregame throwing drills before the game. (Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe got the reps, even with Zappe designated as the emergency quarterback.) Cunningham mainly worked as a receiver and returner.

On Friday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about Cunningham and his progression to this point.

“Malik’s really worked hard and made a lot of improvement,” Belichick said. “He never really played in the kicking game at Louisville, so he’s started to show up there, never played receiver — didn’t look very good either, in the spring, but he’s really improved there. He can catch the ball, but just route running and finding zones and things like that. But, it’s come pretty naturally to him.

“He plays a good amount of quarterback,” Belichick added. “He’s competent there. He’s a smart kid, works hard, and the opportunities he’s had, he’s shown a lot of improvement. It’s a little too early for an induction ceremony here, but definitely a lot of improvement.”

When it came to new faces, Cunningham wasn’t the only surprise. Among the notable actives were wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who made his Patriots’ debut. The former first-round pick of the Eagles has bounced from Philadelphia to Minnesota before joining New England’s practice squad in August.

Reagor got the nod ahead of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas, both of whom sustained a concussion in last week’s loss to the Saints. In addition, rookie receiver Kayshon Boutte was a healthy scratch again — the LSU product hasn’t seen game action since the opener against the Eagles.

Old connections

Robert Kraft was making the rounds on the field before the game, and shared an embrace with several ex-Patriots, including Danny Amendola, who’s working as an assistant with the Raiders.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.