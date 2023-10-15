Rangers add Max Scherzer and Jon Gray to roster, bolstering pitching staff for ALCS against Astros

Scherzer, who was traded from the Mets this summer, said he was “ready to go” after throwing a bullpen session and participating in fielding drills Friday.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, has been out since Sept. 12 because of a muscle strain in his shoulder.

Rangers starters Max Scherzer and Jon Gray were included on the roster for the AL Championship Series against the Astros starting Sunday night.

Gray returned after last pitching for the Rangers on Sept. 25. He had been dealing with tightness in his right wrist.

Manager Bruce Bochy indicated Scherzer will start Game 3 or 4.

“Max, we’re looking at him to start. We’ll look at how we get through this game. We can be flexible with Game 3 and 4 with him,” Bochy said before the ALCS opener. “If needed, tonight we could use him. We’d like to stay away from him. But trust me, he’ll have his spikes on.”

Bochy said Gray isn’t stretched out and is expected to pitch out of the bullpen, but he didn’t completely rule out the right-hander maybe starting a game later in the series.

For the Astros, their only change from the Division Series was replacing outfielder Jake Meyers with righthanded reliever Ronel Blanco. Manager Dusty Baker announced Saturday that reliever Kendall Graveman will not be on the roster as he deals with discomfort in his right shoulder.

Astros general manager Dana Brown said Blanco provides length and flexibility in the bullpen and the team thought it needed go with 13 pitchers for the best-of-seven series. As for Graveman, who last pitched Sept. 30, the GM said he is getting better.

“This would be like if it was a regular season it would be a 10-day IL stint with maybe some extra time,” Brown said. “I think, from talking to Graveman, he feels a little bit better, just not good enough to go on this roster for this round. So I still think there’s hope, if we get beyond this, that it will be fine, he’ll be good to go.”

To make room for Scherzer and Gray, the Rangers removed lefthander Brock Burke and righthander Matt Bush from the roster.

Scherzer is 7-7 with a 3.58 ERA in 27 postseason games that include 22 starts. When he appears for the Rangers, it will be the fifth team he has pitched for in the postseason after Detroit, Washington, the Dodgers, and the Mets.

While with Washington, he started Games 1 and 7 of the 2019 World Series against the Astros. He got the win in Game 1 and didn’t factor in the decision in Game 7, won by the Nationals at Minute Maid Park. He had a 3.60 ERA over 10 innings in that series.

He went 1-1 against Houston this season. He struck out eight and allowed one run in eight innings on June 19. But the Astros tagged him for seven runs, all of those coming on three homers, in three innings on Sept. 6.

Gray went 9-8 with a 4.12 ERA in 29 starts this season.

Each team has 13 position players and 13 pitchers on its roster.

Wheeler to start Game 1 for Phillies

Zack Wheeler had a pretty nice — yet injury-hampered— career with the Mets. When he signed a free agent deal with the Phillies ahead of the 2020 season, Wheeler had never been an All-Star, made a postseason start, or pitched 200 innings.

Once a top prospect, Wheeler was no longer necessarily viewed as a difference maker.

He was considered a second-tier pitcher who could eat innings, strike out batters, and be a dependable No. 3-type of starter.

These days, Wheeler is the Phillies’ most dependable starter as he gets set for Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against Arizona on Monday. An NL Cy Young Award runner-up in 2021, Wheeler has topped 200 innings once, gone over 200 strikeouts twice, and won a pair of playoff games over four seasons since he signed a five-year, $118 million contract.

After he missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery, Wheeler has made 90 starts the last three seasons.

Wheeler has blossomed into a No. 1 starter because — yes, he’s more years removed from elbow surgery — but he’s also cleaned up an unnecessary wrinkle in his delivery and mastered the two-seam and four-seam fastball.

“I think the biggest thing for me was getting rid of, I used to curl my wrist,” he said. “When I broke it out of my glove, I used to curl my wrist. And that’s one more thing that had to catch up before I went to the plate. As soon as I got rid of that, it was night and day.”

Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and the rest of the Phillies sluggers earned the bulk of the credit for a second straight run to the NLCS.

But what team goes anywhere in the postseason without a solid starting staff? Wheeler, Game 2 starter Aaron Nola, and Game 3 starter Ranger Suárez have pitched like aces in seven playoff starts.

Wheeler pitched into the seventh inning in his two starts and has struck out 18 and walked one. Nola is 2-0, struck out 12, allowed two runs, and walked two. Suárez has walked one and the Phillies won both of the lefty’s starts.

The Diamondbacks send out 17-game winner Zac Gallen for the Game 1 start. Merrill Kelly, a 12-game winner who tossed 6⅓ shutout innings in an NLDS win over the Dodgers, goes in Game 2. Late-season surprise Brandon Pfaadt is in line for the Game 3 start.