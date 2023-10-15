Tua Tagovailoa rallies AFC East-leading Dolphins from 14 points down to beat winless Panthers

After AFC East-leading Miami (5-1) fell into an early 14-point hole, Hill flipped the lead back in the Dolphins’ favor with a 41-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter. He celebrated by grabbing someone’s phone near the end zone and recorded himself doing a backflip. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for the second straight game.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tyreek Hill knows he has a fine coming for his touchdown celebration in Sunday’s 42-21 win by the Dolphins over the Panthers. The NFL’s leading receiver — who caught one of Tua Tagovailoa’s three TD passes — said it was worth it.

“Being able to create memories that I can look back on when I’m done playing is always something I think of each and every time I play this game,” Hill said. “Every time I step on the field, I’m going to try to make it memorable.”

The All-Pro receiver caught six passes for 163 yards to bring his NFL-leading season total to 814 yards receiving.

“You just know where he’s going to be,” Tagovailoa said. “Speed kills.”

Miami came from behind and scored 35 straight points before Mike White replaced Tagovailoa with about four minutes left and threw an interception that was returned by Panthers cornerback Troy Hill for a touchdown.

The play brought Carolina within 14, but Salvon Ahmed scored on a 9-yard run to give Miami, the NFL’s leading rushing team, 162 yards rushing for the day.

Tagovailoa finished 21 of 31 for 262 yards and has an NFL-leading 1,876 yards passing.

The Panthers (0-6) took advantage of an uncharacteristically slow Dolphins start with a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Chuba Hubbard in the opening quarter. Then, Adam Thielen caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young, Carolina’s rookie quarterback who was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Young finished 23 of 38 with 217 yards and was sacked four times. The No. 1 overall pick remains winless, although his 85.1 rating was his highest in a game.

Thielen topped 100 yards receiving for the second straight game with 115 yards on 11 catches. Hubbard, starting for the injured Miles Sanders (shoulder) had 19 rushes for 88 yards. Eddy Pineiro missed a 43-yard field goal in the second quarter.

After going three and out on their first two drives, the Dolphins scored touchdowns on their next three.

Raheem Mostert had a 3-yard touchdown catch that cut the early deficit in half — set up by catches of 27 and 14 yards by Hill and Jaylen Waddle, respectively. Waddle had 51 yards on seven catches.

Mostert had 17 carries for 115 yards, including a 48-yard run in the second quarter that set up the tying TD catch by Waddle.

Mostert took over as Miami’s lead ball carrier after rookie De’Von Achane was placed on injured reserve last week with a knee injury. He also had rushing scores of 1 and 4 yards for his fourth multiple-touchdown game of the season.

“The guy’s hungry for every opportunity,” coach Mike McDaniel said, “and I think you see his will in the way he runs the ball. Around the goalline, a lot of times, the perfect play doesn’t exist and it’s a battle of wills. He’s not a guy that a lot of people want to tackle.”

The Dolphins punted on their opening drive for the first time this season. Before Sunday, Miami had three touchdowns, a field goal, and a fumble on their opening drives and had moved the ball inside the opponent’s 10 on every opening possession.