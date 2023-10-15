Undaunted by a slow start, Walpole football announces its resurgence by taking down Milton

“We were inexperienced to start the year,” said former Walpole star Chris Sullivan (’00), who has been on staff since 2006 and became head coach in 2018.

Over the past four weeks, the 6-foot-4-inch, 180-pound Mackenzie and his receivers have been razor sharp. On Friday, Walpole rolled to a 42-23 win over previously unbeaten Milton, and the Wolves (3-3) were a missed 38-yard field goal away from beating No. 17 Needham two weeks ago, which would have built a four-game win streak.

There were early growing pains for Walpole. With junior quarterback Noah Mackenzie replacing standout signal caller Corey Kilroy in a complex spread attack, the Wolves committed four turnovers in each of their first two losses.

“We shot ourselves in the foot early. Now everything is kind of clicking. We’re scoring pretty fast. We’re answering quick and keeping teams on their heels.”

Walpole used 40 plays to score 42 points against then-No. 8 Milton (5-1), scoring the program’s first win over the Bay State Conference power since 2014.

Mackenzie completed 12 of 14 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns, with Jamal Abdal-Khallaq (5 receptions, 118 yards, 2 TDs), and Kamari Hughes (3 receptions, 78 yards, TD) doing the bulk of the damage. Senior captain Logan Keyes rushed for 80 yards and tallied 52 receiving yards with a touchdown, and Nick Foynes went 7 for 7 on extra points.

“They’re a great team,” Sullivan said of Milton, which is coming off a run to the Division 3 Super Bowl. “Year after year, they’ve more or less been dominating the Bay State Conference. It feels good to get this win because we know how good that program has been.”

It takes two

A couple of league games came down to execution in the red zone this week, and particularly, on 2-point conversions.

▪ Wayland (4-2) fell into a 14-6 hole at Waltham in Dual County League action, but tied it up when Max Dresens (24 carries, 198 yards, 2 TDs) broke a 62-yard touchdown run with four seconds left in the first half. A pass from Michael Keenan to Owen Finnegan for the 2-point conversion proved crucial, as John Chausse and Co. denied Waltham’s 2-point attempt in the third quarter to pave the way for a narrow 21-20 win.

Chausse finished with five tackles, including two for loss, and came up with the defensive end trifecta with a strip, sack, and fumble recovery for an 11-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Dresens was key on both ends with five tackles and a sack from his linebacker position. When Waltham (0-6) drew a pass interference penalty to set up one final attempt from the 25-yard line to win it, Dresens pressured quarterback Joey McCullough to force an incompletion.

“[Dresens] does it all for us,” Wayland coach Scott Parseghian said of his junior, who has over 900 rushing yards this season. “We were in that position last year when we were 0-5 and we never stopped clawing, and fighting. We knew Waltham would too, and they did. Our defense kept us in the game.”

▪ Lawrence (2-4) had a chance to beat North Andover (5-1) in regulation at Veterans Memorial Stadium, but Scarlet Knights sophomore nose guard Alex Phillips stopped Lancers tailback David Manon in the backfield on a goal-line carry as time expired in the fourth quarter.

Neither Merrimack Valley Conference side could convert on 2-point conversions after scoring touchdowns in the first overtime, and Lawrence was denied again in the second overtime.

After North Andover quarterback Drew Fitzgerald rushed for a 1-yard score to make it a 26-26 game, head coach John Dubzinski pulled out a bit of deception, calling for a naked bootleg that used tight end Jake Saalfrank as a decoy, springing junior tight end Sean Kilcoyne wide open for a winning 2-point conversion on the first reception of his career.

“We’ve had a lot of battles this year,” said Dubzinski. “Give our kids credit. We had our heels on the goal line and they stepped up at a crucial time. So it was a great win. That’s not an easy place to play and [the Lancers] were fired up. They had a great game plan. That was a quality win for us.”

Extra points

▪ Chelmsford senior quarterback Kyle Wilder, one of the most accomplished passers in program history, suffered a potentially life-threatening injury to his right thigh during a loss to Methuen on Sept 22. After 17 days at Boston Children’s Hospital, including 11 in the intensive care unit, Wilder was released Friday and is recovering at home, according to a statement from his family.

▪ Apponequet junior running back Brody Joly has been setting records in the weight room since he joined the program as a freshman, and he’s starting to find a record-setting pace on the field. Joly is up to 817 rushing yards after topping 100 in a fourth straight game Friday. Joly tallied six total touchdowns in a 44-40 shootout over Dighton-Rehoboth, and is up to 15 scores on the season. “His vision is quite awesome,” said Apponequet coach Zane Fyfe. “It’s not perfect by any means — sometimes he makes bad decision and tries to bounce it outside instead of hitting the hole — but for the most part he hits a seam and when he gets to the second or third level? Look out.”

▪ On Friday night, seven undefeated teams (Amesbury, Barnstable, Cardinal Spellman Foxborough, Milton, Norton, and Rockland) took their first loss, leaving 12 undefeated MIAA teams in Eastern Mass. heading into the penultimate week of the regular season.

▪ Winchester senior Kieran Corr kicked a career-high 53-yard field goal to open the scoring in a 23-16 Middlesex League win over Reading on Thursday night . . . With Henry Hasselbeck (back) sitting out for precautionary reasons, Xaverian freshman Will Wood stepped in at quarterback and tossed three touchdowns to lead the Hawks in a 35-24 win over BC High.

Week 7 games to watch

Friday, No. 5 Milford at No. 4 King Philip, 7 p.m. — These Hockomock powers have seemingly been on a collision course all season with both defenses throttling the opposition during their respective 6-0 starts.

Friday, Andover at No. 11 Central Catholic, 7 p.m. — Andover (5-1) topped Central (2-4) last year en route to the program’s first MVC title since 2012 and the Raiders are looking for revenge.

Friday, Tewksbury at No. 10 Methuen, 7 p.m. — Methuen (4-2) is looking to bounce back after a loss to No. 7 Billerica. Tewksbury (5-1) is looking to stay in the hunt for the MVC II title.

Saturday, Natick at Wellesley, 1 p.m. — These old rivals are the top teams in the Bay State Carey Division. Wellesley (3-3) will look to find some cracks against Natick (4-2), which is only allowing 8.2 points per game.

Saturday, No. 1 Catholic Memorial at No. 2 St. John’s Prep, 1 p.m. — Since they lost to St. John’s Prep in the 2019 Division 1 Super Bowl, the Knights (4-1) have won 27 straight games against in-state competition, but Prep (6-0) holds the state’s longest overall win streak at 13 games.