Will the Patriots win another game this season after a disheartening loss to the struggling Raiders?

It was all set up for the Patriots to get back in the win column. The Raiders are nearly as bad, ranked near the bottom of the league on offense and defense. They lost starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at halftime with a back injury, and were forced to play the final 30 minutes with backup Brian Hoyer. And the Raiders handed the Patriots a couple of gifts — Robert Spillane dropped a sure interception in the fourth quarter, and Maxx Crosby gave the Patriots life with a personal foul penalty on third down.

Bill Belichick quickly shook Josh McDaniels’s hand and trudged toward the locker room without acknowledging another soul. Belichick probably knew what the rest of us did — if the Patriots couldn’t win that game on Sunday, they may not win again the rest of this season.

No matter — the Patriots couldn’t take advantage of their good fortune. The offense still couldn’t move the ball, the defense let Hoyer throw for 102 yards in the second half, and Mac Jones still couldn’t overcome his mistakes as the Patriots dropped to 1-5.

Belichick once again remains stuck on regular season win No. 299, and it’s hard seeing where No. 300 is coming from. Almost certainly not in the next two weeks against Buffalo and Miami. Perhaps the Patriots could steal a win against the Commanders or Colts in November, or at Denver in December, or against the Jets in Week 18.

But they are one of the worst teams in the NFL and the outlook isn’t getting any better. A cold, dark, long season is taking hold in Foxborough.

▪ Jones improved slightly, but the kid just doesn’t have it. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 200 yards and was able to move the team a bit, but threw an inexplicable interception in the red zone in the second quarter. It highlighted his lack of athleticism, as Jones had Hunter Henry wide open, yet sailed the ball throwing on the run.

The Patriots finally woke up in the second half after going 12 straight quarters without a touchdown and 28 straight drives without reaching the end zone, as Jones led a pair of 75-yard touchdown drives. But the Patriots have no explosion on offense, as they grinded 9 minutes, 30 seconds off the clock on their final touchdown, all but whittling the game away. It also must be noted that the Patriots finally scored their first touchdown in four games when Jones was on the sideline and Malik Cunningham was in the game.

Jones was lucky Spillane dropped the ball late in the fourth quarter, or his numbers would have looked a lot worse. Jones also needs to do a better job of giving his receivers a chance — his deep ball to Tyquan Thornton went out of bounds.

Jones likely saved his job for a week, but he still doesn’t inspire much confidence.

▪ Bad teams find ways to lose, and that’s what the Patriots did, committing 10 penalties for 79 yards. They opened the game with back-to-back penalties on offensive linemen Vederian Lowe and Trent Brown. They gave the Raiders a crack at a touchdown with a leverage penalty on Sam Roberts on a field goal attempt. Ezekiel Elliott had a 74-yard touchdown erased by a holding penalty on Henry. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai got a 15-yard penalty for body slamming running back Josh Jacobs.

Late in the game, with the Patriots needing a touchdown, Sidy Sow committed a false start and Pharaoh Brown committed an illegal shift on consecutive plays. And on defense, a pass interference by J.C. Jackson on third and 8 gave the Raiders a new set of downs.

The Patriots aren’t good enough to overcome these mistakes.

▪ Finally, the Patriots were able to feed Kendrick Bourne, and he responded with his best game of the season. Bourne has been quiet after scoring two touchdowns in Week 1, but he was Jones’s top target, catching 10 of 11 targets for 89 yards, including a dynamic 36-yard catch-and-run.

No other receiver or tight end had more than three targets, three catches or 28 yards, so credit to Bourne for getting open when everyone in the building knew he was getting the ball. Now the Patriots need to find him a running mate on the outside to give the offense more balance.

▪ It was nice to see the Patriots show a smidgen of creativity. Belichick threw a little curveball before the game by elevating Cunningham from fourth-string QB to second string — leap-frogging Bailey Zappe and Will Grier — and the Patriots used Cunningham on a trio of plays to try to throw the Raiders’ defense off balance.

Cunningham’s handoff to Rhamondre Stevenson didn’t go anywhere, and Cunningham took a sack the one time he dropped back to pass. But the Patriots’ first touchdown came with Cunningham motioned out wide and Ezekiel Elliott taking the direct snap.

This wasn’t exactly groundbreaking stuff, but it was nice to see the Patriots try something a little different.

▪ The Patriots’ offensive line deserves credit for playing better. They did a solid job of neutralizing Maxx Crosby for the first 58 minutes (until his sack in the end zone sealed the game), and were able to give Jones enough time to throw. The Patriots allowed four sacks, but one was a miscommunication between Jones and Ezekiel Elliott, and another one was with Cunningham in the game. The Patriots also averaged 4.4 yards per carry, with Elliott and Stevenson both scoring a touchdown.

▪ When you have a glut of injuries and lineup moves like the Patriots, you’re going to have communication breakdowns, and that’s what happened on Jakobi Meyers’s 12-yard touchdown. The Patriots only rushed three, leaving eight in coverage, yet Meyers was still wide open down the middle as three defenders looked around in confusion.

▪ At least Jabrill Peppers came to play, drilling Davante Adams in the stomach and forcing an interception by Tavai, the Patriots’ first turnover in four weeks. Peppers also led the Patriots with seven tackles, and seems to be the only guy on either side of the ball who can consistently make plays.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.