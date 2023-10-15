With Week 6 wins, Billerica makes a jump and Central Catholic returns to the Globe Top 20 high school football poll

Catholic Conference rivals Catholic Memorial (4-1), St. John’s Prep (6-0), and Xaverian (4-2) are still 1-2-3 in the Globe’s Top 20 high school football poll. And No. 1 CM and No. 2 Prep clash Saturday at 1 p.m. in Danvers.
And a lot of eyes are on Hockomock rivals King Philip and Milford at Nos. 4 and 5, with both still unbeaten ahead of their head-to-head showdown Friday night (7 p.m.) in Wrentham. Billerica took control in the fourth quarter to top Methuen and remain undefeated, moving up to No. 7 in the process. Central Catholic comes roaring back into the poll following a 28-0 blanking of Franklin and Bishop Feehan debuts after shutting out previously unbeaten Cardinal Spellman.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 football poll
The Globe poll as of Oct. 15, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
1. Catholic Memorial (4-1-0)
2. St. John’s Prep (6-0-0)
3. Xaverian (4-2-0)
4. King Philip (6-0-0)
5. Milford (6-0-0)
6. Everett (5-1-0)
7. Billerica (6-0-0)
8. Hanover (6-0-0)
9. Duxbury (4-1-0)
10. Methuen (4-2-0)
11. Central Catholic (2-4-0)
12. Peabody 6-0-0
13. Marshfield (4-2-0)
14. Foxborough (5-1-0)
15. Milton (5-1-0)
16. Franklin (4-2-0)
17. Needham (5-1-0)
18. Lincoln-Sudbury (5-1-0)
19. Bishop Feehan (5-1-0)
20. Lynnfield (6-0-0)