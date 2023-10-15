With Week 6 wins, Billerica makes a jump and Central Catholic returns to the Globe Top 20 high school football poll

Catholic Conference rivals Catholic Memorial (4-1), St. John’s Prep (6-0), and Xaverian (4-2) are still 1-2-3 in the Globe’s Top 20 high school football poll. And No. 1 CM and No. 2 Prep clash Saturday at 1 p.m. in Danvers.

And a lot of eyes are on Hockomock rivals King Philip and Milford at Nos. 4 and 5, with both still unbeaten ahead of their head-to-head showdown Friday night (7 p.m.) in Wrentham. Billerica took control in the fourth quarter to top Methuen and remain undefeated, moving up to No. 7 in the process. Central Catholic comes roaring back into the poll following a 28-0 blanking of Franklin and Bishop Feehan debuts after shutting out previously unbeaten Cardinal Spellman.