HS FOOTBALL: TOP 20

With Week 6 wins, Billerica makes a jump and Central Catholic returns to the Globe Top 20 high school football poll

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated October 15, 2023, 16 minutes ago
Billerica is racing up the Top 20, moving from No. 11 to No. 7 following a win over No. 10 Methuen.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Catholic Conference rivals Catholic Memorial (4-1), St. John’s Prep (6-0), and Xaverian (4-2) are still 1-2-3 in the Globe’s Top 20 high school football poll. And No. 1 CM and No. 2 Prep clash Saturday at 1 p.m. in Danvers.

And a lot of eyes are on Hockomock rivals King Philip and Milford at Nos. 4 and 5, with both still unbeaten ahead of their head-to-head showdown Friday night (7 p.m.) in Wrentham. Billerica took control in the fourth quarter to top Methuen and remain undefeated, moving up to No. 7 in the process. Central Catholic comes roaring back into the poll following a 28-0 blanking of Franklin and Bishop Feehan debuts after shutting out previously unbeaten Cardinal Spellman.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 football poll

The Globe poll as of Oct. 15, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

1. Catholic Memorial (4-1-0)

2. St. John’s Prep (6-0-0)

3. Xaverian (4-2-0)

4. King Philip (6-0-0)

5. Milford (6-0-0)

6. Everett (5-1-0)

7. Billerica (6-0-0)

8. Hanover (6-0-0)

9. Duxbury (4-1-0)

10. Methuen (4-2-0)

11. Central Catholic (2-4-0)

12. Peabody 6-0-0

13. Marshfield (4-2-0)

14. Foxborough (5-1-0)

15. Milton (5-1-0)

16. Franklin (4-2-0)

17. Needham (5-1-0)

18. Lincoln-Sudbury (5-1-0)

19. Bishop Feehan (5-1-0)

20. Lynnfield (6-0-0)

