‘We’re kicking into survival mode:’ Medway family among Americans trapped in Gaza Sunday amid Hamas-Israel war

However, he said, “there is no room for being burnt out- we’re kicking in survival mode as we have to ensure we have sufficient supply of drinking water and food since most markets are either closed or nearly out of essential items.”

Abood Okal, who is sheltering in a rural area about 10 miles from the Egyptian border with his wife, 18-month-old son, and his sister and her three young children, who are from New Jersey, said in a text message to the Globe early Sunday afternoon that they were all “exhausted and sleep-deprived.”

An American family from Medway facing an increasingly desperate situation Sunday trapped inside southern Gaza said they are running low on water and fuel, while throngs of refugees fleeing Israeli bombardment continued to arrive in the region.

Advertisement

The family had been in Gaza visiting relatives when Hamas attacked Israel and killed more than 1,300 people earlier this month. Over the last several days, an Israeli counterattack has leveled whole neighborhoods in Gaza, and killed more than 2,600 Palestinians, according to the Associated Press. Israeli forces have warned more than 1 million people living in northern Gaza to move south.

On Saturday, following instructions from the US State Department, Okal, his wife, Wafaa Abuzayda and their son Yousef, and his sister Haneen and her children waited for hours at the border crossing. They had been told there was a brief window where they and other US citizens could enter Egypt, according to Okal. Hundreds of people were at the crossing, but border guards didn’t allow anyone through.

Now, Okal said he and his family are sheltering with relatives, including his sister and her children, at a home in Rafah.

Sammy Nabulsi, a Boston lawyer and family friend, has been urging the state’s congressional delegation, the White House, and the State Department to help Americans in Gaza, said the US government is handling the evacuations of American citizens from Gaza and Israel differently.

Advertisement

He pointed to efforts to organize charter flights and a boat to move US citizens out of Israel. But in Gaza, many Americans have no way out, he said.

“The bottom line is Americans are Americans regardless of what side [of the border] they are on, and there seems to be no departure option,” Nabulsi said.

In a statement to the Globe early Sunday afternoon, a State Department spokesperson said the US government “is making every effort to persuade responsible parties to open the Rafah crossing.”

“We have informed U.S. citizens in Gaza with whom we are in contact that if they assess it to be safe, they may wish to move closer to the Rafah border crossing - there may be very little notice if the crossing opens and it may only open for a limited time,” the statement said.

Members of the state’s congressional delegation, including US senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren, and representatives Jim McGovern, Jake Auchincloss, Seth Moulton, and Ayanna Pressley, have said Americans in Gaza must have a safe way to leave the region.

In a statement Sunday, Pressley said her office was working with the White House and State Department to get constituents home.

“It is gutting that families, including Abood and Wafaa’s family, arrived at the Rafah crossing at the time advised by [the State Department] on Saturday and have not yet been able to cross. They have a one year old in their arms. It must be an imperative for President Biden and for all nations involved to safely evacuate Americans and save civilian lives,” Pressley said.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Okal said the surge of people coming from northern Gaza has put pressure on remaining supplies. There is no more fuel available, he said, and people are “trying to be very strategic” about using their cars to save fuel in case of an emergency.

Drinking water is also scarce, so people search for local vendors who have some, and share that information with friends and family, he said.

He said the streets and schools are crowded with refugees and “when I made a run for the market to buy supplies, almost everyone we meet is from northern Gaza.”

Wafaa Abuzayda, speaking to NPR Thursday, said she and her husband have strived to keep the ordeal from affecting their son.

“The hardest feeling is to hide your fear, and show the opposite, just to keep my son positive,” Abuzayda told NPR. “He doesn’t understand anything. He thinks this [is] fireworks.”

On Sunday, Nabulsi said he was deeply moved by the couple’s efforts to protect their son, and Okal’s gratitude for the efforts of government officials working to bring him and his family home.

“What is so amazing is that every time I talk to him, all he is is thankful to everyone for what they are trying to do,” Nabulsi said.

Advertisement

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.