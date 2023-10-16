It’s time to vote for the Boston Music Awards

This year’s BMAs encompass 47 categories, with 10 nominees in each. In addition to honoring artists, albums, videos, venues, photographers, journalists, podcasts, radio shows, and more, the BMAs have added new categories this year to recognize “the people that make the magic happen in and around the music and shows,” according to Paul Armstrong, chief executive officer of Redefined, which produces the BMAs. He cited production managers, stage managers, artist managers, lighting technicians, and sound engineers.

Voting is underway for the Boston Music Awards, now in their 36th year, with winners to be announced Dec. 20 in a celebration at Big Night Live .

Advertisement

The 2023 artist of the year nominees, as in past years, span a range of genres. Getting the nods are BIA, Divine Sweater, Fiddlehead, Joyner Lucas, Millyz, Noah Kahan, Pile, PVRIS, Ripe, and the Elovaters. All but Lucas were also nominated in the album/EP of the year (1 million-plus streams) category, with Luke Bar$ (”Angels Never Die”) joining that group.

Nominees for new artist of the year include Astral Bitch, Axel & Lolo, BoriRock, Cape Crush, Chrysalis, Clark D, Nay $peaks, ToriTori, Velvet Dreaming, and Yet To Bloom.

Last year’s artist of the year winner, Cousin Stizz, and new artist winner, kei, have both been nominated for 2023 hip-hop artist of the year, a group that also includes BIA, Millyz, Luke Bar$, Joyner Lucas, STL GLD, Token, Malik Elijah, and Clark D. Kei has also received nods in the live performer and song of the year categories.

To see the entire list of nominees, vote, or purchase tickets to the awards show, go to bostonmusicawards.com. Voting concludes on Nov. 17.



