Maluma is a captivating ‘Don Juan’ at Agganis Arena

In 2015, the Colombian singer and MC Maluma released “Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy,” a collection that showed off how he balanced his romantic side with the part of him that specialized in club-ready reggaeton cuts. Maluma was only 21 when he released that album, so the “boy” appellation was almost appropriate. Now 29, he’s blossomed into a fully grown pop star who can boast Madonna collaborations and brand deals, but his new album, “Don Juan,” shows how that duality is still energizing his music even as he’s matured. During his energetic set at Agganis Arena on Sunday night, he put both sides on display, alternately crooning heartfelt ballads and commanding the dance floor while thrilling the crowd.

Born in Medellin, Maluma began his pop career as a teenager, and he quickly scaled the charts both in his home country and elsewhere thanks to his forceful tenor and boyish charm. His music has been rooted in reggaeton, the groove-heavy hybrid of reggae, hip-hop, and dancehall that has been livening up dance floors in the Western Hemisphere since its emergence in the late 20th century, although his vision of it has evolved over the years: “Don Juan,” which came out in August, has a salsa cut, the crisp Marc Anthony collaboration “La Fórmula,” and a música mexicana song, the spite-laced yet sweet-sounding lament “Según Quién,” on its track list, as well as cameos by reggaeton heavyweights like Yandel and Don Omar.