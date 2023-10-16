This week’s TV: Ken Burns’s ‘American Buffalo,’ a British crime thriller, and news of a JFK series modeled on ‘The Crown’

Netflix is developing a series based on the life and times of President John F. Kennedy that, according to Variety, the streamer sees as a kind of American version of its hit series “The Crown” (which returns for the first half of its final season on Nov. 16). The show would be based on Pulitzer Prize winner Fredrik Logevall’s 2020 biography “ JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century , 1917-1956,” the first of two planned volumes by the Harvard Kennedy School of Government professor. And the series would be written by Eric Roth , who wrote or co-wrote “The Good Shepherd,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Munich,” “Ali,” the 2018 “A Star Is Born,” and the upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The history-minded screenwriter won an Oscar for “Forrest Gump.”

There are lots of plans in the world of entertainment, and there are almost as many failed plans. Projects often break down, winding up as abandoned ideas, forgotten scripts, and rejected pilots. But here’s an intriguing maybe, a possible series that could be good — that is if it’s not completely awful.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Oct. 16-22.

It makes sense. The Kennedys have long been considered by some to be the closest thing to an American royal family. As with the Windsors, there’s plenty of soap opera to be mined from their tragedy-filled lives, and they, too, were at the center of a century of defining historical shifts. The Cold War, World War II, Cuba, nuclear war, the race to the moon, they’re all wound into the JFK story, along with glamour, money, and family drama.

Of course, the history of portraying the Kennedys has been mixed, featuring a plethora of cacophonous accents. Coincidentally, one of the worst takes on JFK came on an episode of “The Crown,” in which a flat Michael C. Hall looked and sounded absolutely nothing like the president. It was even worse than the misguided turn by Greg Kinnear in “The Kennedys,” whose follow-up miniseries, “The Kennedys After Camelot,” was a jeer-fest, with Jackie the Krystle to Ethel Kennedy’s Alexis. Martin Sheen may have been the most successful in “Kennedy,” the 1983 miniseries, along with Bruce Greenwood in “Thirteen Days” and William Devane in “The Missiles of October” in 1974.

Will the series give us different JFKs across the length of the show? Who will they be? Who will play Jackie?

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. Nope, not Mamet. “The American Buffalo” is a new two-part PBS documentary from Ken Burns that airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 on GBH 2. (Here’s the trailer.) It’s the story of the evolution and significance — and tragedy — of the beast that’s wound into more than 10,000 years of North American history. Peter Coyote narrates, with vocal work from Meryl Streep, Paul Giamatti, and Jeff Daniels. In his positive review, Globe critic Mark Feeney wrote, “The stylistic consistency in Burns’s work has long been noted, right down to Apple offering on its devices a ‘Ken Burns effect,’ for zooming and panning over still images. What gets taken for granted is that work’s emotional consistency: its elegiac quality. Burns has never candy-coated the past or embraced nostalgia. But his feeling for the sheer pastness of what is past is, in its way, as profound as, say, Steven Spielberg’s is for innocence or Martin Scorsese’s for compulsion and culpability.”

2. The miniseries “Bodies” is a British crime thriller based on the DC comic and graphic novel. It has four London detectives in four different timelines — past and future — trying to solve the same consequential murder. I like the cast, which includes Stephen Graham (Al Capone on “Boardwalk Empire”), Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”), and Kyle Soller (“Poldark”). The eight episodes premiere Thursday on Netflix (trailer here).

Tyler Dean Flores in "Neon." Francisco Roman/Netflix

3. Set in the Miami music scene, the Netflix comedy series “Neon” follows three friends trying to make it in the world of reggaeton (trailer here). They’ve moved from a small Florida town hoping to become stars, but there are some hard realities and comic mishaps in store for them. The eight-episode series, which features original music, stars Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor. It premieres on Thursday.

4. Samantha Morton is one of my all-time favorite actors, and she has been since I first saw her in “Jesus’ Son” and the bright 1997 adaptation of “Tom Jones.” Her newest series, until her excellent “The Serpent Queen” returns on Starz, is called “The Burning Girls,” and it’s based on the 2021 novel by C.J. Tudor. It’s a story about hidden secrets in a British village, which has a history of burned martyrs and missing teenagers. When a new reverend arrives, she and her daughter are sucked into the mysterious mishegoss (trailer here). The six-parter, which also features Rupert Graves, premieres Thursday on Paramount+.

5. Nope, not Grateful. Executive produced by Kristen Stewart and the creators of “Queer Eye,” “Living for the Dead” follows the Fab Five of ghost hunting as they explore some haunted locales (see here). Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor, and Roz Hernandez, calling themselves Ghost Hunties, take on the paranormal pests for eight episodes, beginning Wednesday on Hulu.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.