With a reimagined show, Blue Man Group adds some new hues

Fans can still expect to see the iconic Blue Men jam out with funky instruments like PVC pipes or Chapman Sticks, however the production was updated to include new screen installations and immersive video experiences, plus elements of electronic dance music, which are showcased heavily in the new finale.

Following a short break, the sapphire-shaded trio returned to the Charles Playhouse on Sept. 23 with a reimagined show, featuring new music and video content created in partnership with design agency Pretty Damn Sweet. The refresh is the first major overhaul to the company’s Boston production since 2011 and includes a new finale, which debuted Oct. 5.

Advertisement

“It feels like something you might see at a music festival today, but contains all of the Blue Man elements that are unique to us,” said Byron Estep, senior music director at Blue Man Group, in a phone interview. “The idea behind the finale was to fuse those elements and create something fresh, modern, but also very Blue Man at the same time.”

Estep, who celebrates his 30th anniversary with Blue Man Group in January, compares audience excitement at recent shows to the buzz that surrounded the company’s debut in Boston nearly three decades ago.

“It felt like it did the first night the show opened in ‘95,” said Estep. “That same electricity was in the air.”

In addition to the updated music and visuals, the cast and crew credit the early positive reactions to their renewed focus on cultivating connections with audience members.

“A lot of the new material is kind of back to the old days, focusing on the Blue Man-to-audience relationship more explicitly,” said Jason McLin, who has performed with Blue Man Group since 2002 and in Boston since 2011,.

Advertisement

The show also taps into themes that are “resonant with the current collective experience,” according to McLin, noting how the revamped production features a new character and story points inspired by today’s discourse around artificial intelligence.

Described as a “Hal-like orb” by Estep, the new AI character appears onscreen throughout the show. “By the end, this entity has sort of learned from the Blue Men and become a friendlier, more creative force that participates and contributes to what’s happening,” said Estep.

For Tim Aumiller, head of artistic direction at Blue Man Group, creating connection and contact remains “the soul of the show.” But in the wake of the pandemic, it was important to leverage new technology and avenues of storytelling.

“Once we got everything back open, we all were trying to figure out, ‘OK, what does this look like now and how do we form this new identity of Blue Man in this new world?’ ” Aumiller said.

“Technology has always been part of the examination of the character,” he added. “This feels like we are respecting and honoring the history of Blue Man, but also really moving us forward.”

BLUE MAN GROUP

At the Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St. $49-$95. https://www.blueman.com/boston/