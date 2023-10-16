Writing ‘Black Friend,’ a new book of essays, forced comedian Ziwe into ‘terrifying’ position

Ziwe’s collection of personal essays, out on Oct. 17, tackles her understanding (and misunderstanding) of society, race, and identity.

As a New Englander of Nigerian heritage, comedian Ziwe Fumudoh is an expert at repressing her emotions, and described the process of being vulnerable and writing about her life and experiences in “Black Friend: Essays” as “terrifying.”

Ziwe is a first-generation immigrant, born and raised in Lawrence by Nigerian parents, whose societal expectations and culture growing up were vastly different from the American values they had to adopt when moving to New England.

The comedian struggled to come to terms with the cultural differences of her parents and often questioned why they couldn’t just be “normal.” However, Ziwe found that writing about her experiences growing up, and subsequently sharing stories with friends, gave her a new perspective on the difficulties with her upbringing.

“Suddenly you realize that these moments in your life that seem so unique and make you feel isolated are actually universal,” said Ziwe.

She added: “When I was growing up I would be so rebellious and think, ‘This isn’t fair,’ or ‘This isn’t normal!’ Then you realize that normal is relative.”

“Black Friend” also delves into beauty politics and Ziwe’s insecurities about her body. In fact, the initial idea of the book expanded from a live bit Ziwe performed about “Wikifeet,” which she created after discovering, to her horror, that her feet were rated 2 stars on the photo-sharing site.

(The comedian launched a call to action to improve her rating, which ultimately raised her score from 2 stars — “Okay Feet” — to 4.5 stars — “Nice Feet.”)

Ziwe started in live comedy and as a screenwriter on “The Rundown with Robin Thede,” but her career began to take shape with “Baited with Ziwe,” a YouTube series where the comedian baited her non-Black friends into making unwitting racial faux pas.

The series gained a cult following. Mainstream success, however, came during lockdown, during which she hosted “Baited” on Instagram Live where she asked guests uncomfortable and intentionally leading questions about race.

“Live is fun because you can’t control what is happening, especially in that IG Live format,” said Ziwe. “I would purposefully ask really leading questions only to be terrified where I led my guests, but that’s part of the humor and why it felt like such high stakes.

“In the post-Fyre Festival world, media has become so manicured and you can really feel the edit. That was a unique space in which you couldn’t feel the edit, you would see it happening in real time.”

Ziwe noted that her character and approach to interviews were influenced by the “bombastic” style of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat and the sketch comedy of Nathan Fielder.

“The way that Nathan is so deeply uncomfortable and lets that sit, he doesn’t have to even say any words, his presence is triggering. I find that to be both really intellectual and physical.”

Showtime eventually picked up Ziwe, fashioning “Baited” into a satirical late-night talk show called “Ziwe,” which premiered in May 2021 and featured high-profile guests like Drew Barrymore, Phoebe Bridgers, Blake Griffin, and Julia Fox.

One of the show’s most memorable guests was Fran Lebowitz, whom the host described as an “icon.”

“I love any person that stands on their opinion,” said Ziwe. “I appreciate when people stand on their truth whether right or wrong. [T]he rise of woke culture [is] a double-edged sword, because on one hand, people are very careful about the words that they use, or you hope that they are.

“On the other hand, people are afraid to say what they think or feel and I don’t find that productive to discourse. I’m wrong all the time, happily, proudly wrong. I find that more compelling.”

“Ziwe” built up a huge fan base, but also caught flack from conservative media, including Megyn Kelly.

In June 2021, Kelly tweeted a three-page letter from a parent who pulled her eighth-grader out of the Spence School because the teacher showed students a clip from Ziwe’s show in class.

The caption of Kelly’s tweet read: “(Another) Spence parent pulls her kid after grossly racist episode attacking white women is forced on girls in class on last day of school. We just left this school bc of its growing far-left indoctrination. This is a place we’ve loved, breaks my heart they’re doing this.”

Ziwe described this as “the best advertisement for my show that money couldn’t buy” and a compliment, as her show satirizes racial politics in American media. However, Ziwe admits she never wants to be the target of their outrage.

“I don’t want to have the ire of that community turned on me, I don’t want to be involved. Part of me feels a sense of stress because it’s like, ‘Oh God, what is Megyn Kelly tweeting today?’ It can be annoying but also ironically funny.”

Earlier this year, Showtime canceled “Ziwe” after just two seasons. Addressing this, the host said simply: “Cancel culture comes for us all. I accept it, humbly.”

Cancellation hasn’t stopped the comedian from living her best life. She appeared on the runway during Paris Fashion Week 2023, and attended the US Open tennis tournament this fall.

“I live a very regular life, in between going to fashion shows in Paris and hanging out with more famous celebrities. I’m a writer so I spend my time typing on my computer and making observations. I have to be grounded, otherwise, I’d be a monster, but I’d be a really chic monster.”



