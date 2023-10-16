It’s fall and Greater Boston’s housing market is still frozen by interest rates

Only 686 condominiums sold in GBAR’s coverage area, which encompasses most of Greater Boston but excludes the North and South Shores, last month, an eight percent drop from September 2022.

And so September was yet another month of plunging home sales. In fact, the 752 houses sold in and around Boston represented the lowest tally for the month since 1995, and a 32 percent drop from the same time last year, according to new figures released Monday by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors .

It is the story of the housing market this year: Almost no one wants to sell a home right now.

Advertisement

There is one main culprit for the drop in home sales, experts say: interest rates. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage last week carried an interest rate of 7.57 percent last week, according to Freddie Mac, the highest mark since 2000. Interest rates have been on the rise since late 2021, and that has created something of a holding pattern for the market at large.

Homeowners, the vast majority of whom are paying interest rates well below the current average, don’t want to sell their home and move if it requires stomaching a higher monthly payment in a new place. So they’ve decided to wait to see if interest rates subside, leaving little for prospective homebuyers to choose from.

It’s an economic cocktail that is bad for just about everyone.

“Economic forces have been weighing down the market for much of the summer which has caused an increasing number of buyers to stop looking, or at least pause their home search,” said GBAR President Alison Socha, an agent with Leading Edge Real Estate in Melrose. “With interest rates climbing, selling prices still close to record highs, and inventory levels at their lowest point in over two decades, few are in a rush to buy. Instead, many are choosing to sit tight until more homes come on the market that meet their budget, or mortgage rates and prices come down.”

Advertisement

It certainly doesn’t help that the region’s home prices hit all-time highs over the summer, and, while they’ve receded a bit this fall, as is typical, prices will likely remain stubbornly high for months to come. In September, the median-priced single-family home here sold for $849,950, according to GBAR, a slight drop off from months prior, but still up 11.7 percent from the same month last year.

The same dynamics are playing out across the state.

New data from The Warren Group, a Massachusetts-based real estate analytics firm, show that home sales statewide reached a 13-year low for the month of September, dipping 26.5 percent from the same time last year.

As long as interest rates stay high, things aren’t likely to change much. That includes the region’s sky-high home and rental prices.

“Our market remains very competitive even though mortgage rates have risen to their highest level in more than 20 years,” said Socha. “With so few properties listed for sale this summer, sellers were eager to seek top dollar, while many home buyers found themselves bidding against one another in multiple offer situations, and that has helped to support steady price gains over the past year.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him @andrewnbrinker.