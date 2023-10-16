Frustrated that online payments can take days to clear? The wait might be over.

The fragmented market means American consumers have a lot of choice, but it can slow the adoption of new banking services.

The United States has nearly 9,000 banks and credit unions , more than any other country.

This column is from Trendlines, my business newsletter that covers the forces shaping the economy in Boston and beyond. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail on Mondays and Fridays, sign up here .

A glaring example: instant payments, which allow bank customers to send and receive money in real time — 24/7, weekends and holidays included — with immediate access to funds on the recipient’s end.

Advertisement

US banks are laggards in real-time payments, which can spare consumers costly late fees on credit card and utility bills, and help businesses better manage their cash flow.

But the Federal Reserve is aiming to change that with its FedNow Service, development of which was led by the Boston Fed.

What’s going on: FedNow, which has been live since July, is designed to process transactions in seconds, compared with several days for the Fed’s existing ACH system.

FedNow isn’t a consumer app like Venmo. (Most of Venmo’s transfers take one to three days to complete, though real-time settlement is available for a fee.) Another service, Zelle, was created by seven big banks for their customers.

Instead, FedNow is a behind-the-scenes system that any bank can plug into to build instant payments into their online and app-based banking services.

Its closest rival is RTP, which was launched in 2017 by The Clearinghouse, a payments company owned by 22 large banks. RTP, the backbone for Zelle, handled 173 million transactions last year, just a fraction of the 190 billion processed worldwide.

Stepping back: Instant payments accounted for just 1.4 percent of electronic transactions in the United States last year, one of the lowest rates in the world, according to ACI Worldwide, a real-time payments software company. That compared with 9.5 percent in Japan, 12 percent in the United Kingdom, and 81 percent in India, the world leader.

Advertisement

After studying the issue for years, the Fed decided in 2019 to develop its own instant payments platform with an eye toward closing the gap with other countries by making the technology accessible to thousands of small and midsize banks and credit unions.

Apps like Venmo took off as a way for one friend to pay back another for picking up lunch, or for a mom-and-pop business to take payment from a customer. But bank instant payments are different: They don’t require both sender and receiver to be on the same app. That makes it simpler to pay rent on the day it’s due, for example, or for a business to pay gig workers immediately after they finish a shift.

Boston’s role: It made sense to put the Boston Fed in charge of the effort.

The regional bank has long been a key player in the Fed’s back-office operations. In the 1980s the Boston branch began experimenting with imaging technology to reduce the time it took the Fed to clear checks. In 2004, the Boston Fed was selected to build and maintain the US Treasury’s internet payments platform, which government agencies use to procure and pay for goods and services.

There was another reason the Boston Fed got tapped: Kenneth C. Montgomery, its No. 2 executive, is a tech veteran. Before coming to Boston in 2011, he was the the central bank’s chief technology officer based at its regional bank in Richmond.

Advertisement

Montgomery oversees a 400-person team that includes Fed employees from around the country. He hired about 250 people in Boston, including software engineers, technology architects, program managers, and business analysts.

What’s next: More than 100 financial institutions have signed up for FedNow. In Massachusetts, Avidia Bank, Dean Bank, Eastern Corporate Federal Credit Union, and Salem Five Bank have joined.

Banks, which can profit from slower payment settlements by using the money in the interim, aren’t exactly swarming FedNow. They are hesitant to allow customers to make big withdrawals anytime, especially after depositor runs at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this year.

It will take time for banks to get comfortable with all aspects of real-time transactions, Montgomery said, but he expects the transition to be aided by the federal government’s use of FedNow.

“The US Treasury is a FedNow early adopter and has the ability to send payments to veterans and others. Over time, we expect more large and community-sized banks to come on board and get experience receiving before sending to other participants,” he said.

The Fed will need to enlist thousands of banks to achieve the real-time transactions volumes seen in other countries.

ACI Worldwide estimates that instant payments will account for 4.3 percent of all US electronic transactions by 2027. Globally, the rate will be closer to 28 percent.

Advertisement

But FedNow wasn’t intended to be an instant success.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.