Novo Nordisk to buy experimental blood-pressure medicine

Novo Nordisk has agreed to buy an experimental blood-pressure medicine from KBP Biosciences for as much as $1.3 billion, extending a string of recent deals to bolster its drug pipeline. The treatment, called ocedurenone, is currently in late-stage testing for people with uncontrolled hypertension and advanced, chronic kidney disease, the Danish drug maker said Monday in a statement. If successful, it could help address a major need for people with both heart disease and chronic kidney disease, according to development chief Martin Holst Lange. The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions for the Danish maker of blockbuster obesity treatment Wegovy. Novo on Friday lifted its forecast for sales and profit on soaring demand for Wegovy and a sister treatment, the diabetes medicine Ozempic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

LinkedIn to lay off more than 600

LinkedIn said Monday it is laying off hundreds of employees amounting to about 3 percent of the social media company’s workforce. The Microsoft-owned career network is cutting about 668 roles across its engineering, product, talent, and finance teams. The job cuts follow another more than 700 layoffs LinkedIn announced in May, as well as thousands more this year from parent company Microsoft, which has owned the professional-networking service since buying it for $26 billion in 2016. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CANDY

Reese’s may be breaking the law with new promotion

Reese’s may be in violation of state and federal laws with its new sweepstakes offer currently advertised on packs of peanut butter cups. The promotion on two-cup packages reads “You could win $25,000″ and, in smaller print, “See details inside.” But only after consumers have bought and opened a package can they see the small print: no purchase is necessary to enter the sweepstakes. The Reese’s contest was first reported Monday by Edgar Dworsky, a consumer advocate and former assistant attorney general in Massachusetts, who runs the Consumer World website. Hershey Co., that Pennsylvania candy maker that owns the Reese’s brand, didn’t immediately respond to telephone and email messages left Monday by the Associated Press. Sweepstakes are primarily governed by state laws, which require that no purchase is necessary to participate. A contest that requires a purchase is a lottery, which is subject to different rules. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

Working from home declines

The push by employers to get American workers back into the office appears to be working. Fewer than 26 percent of US households still have someone working remotely at least one day a week, a sharp decline from the early-2021 peak of 37 percent, according to the two latest Census Bureau Household Pulse Surveys. Only seven states plus Washington, D.C., have a remote-work rate above 33 percent, the data shows, down from 31 states and DC mid-pandemic. At the state level, the data shows all 50 have seen work-from-home rates drop from their pandemic highs. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

A weak monsoon means fewer car sales in rural India

India’s small car sales fell sharply as rural buyers’ incomes diminished following the country’s weakest monsoon in five years. The sales of entry-level cars slumped 75 percent to 35,000 units in the three months through September from a year earlier, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Sales of motorcycles and scooters — favored modes of transport in villages due to their affordability — also fell 39 percent and 25 percent respectively. Farm wages have remained subdued after a ban on wheat and rice exports hurt rural incomes. India’s June-September rainfall, which waters half of the country’s farmland, also remained deficient, threatening crop harvests and adding to rural stress. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ADVERTISING

Would you like to try this new Oreo?

Online ads are delivering less bang for the click these days, so brands are turning to an old brick-and-mortar marketing gimmick: handing out free samples at the local supermarket. In stores across the United States, companies are doling out everything from small-batch nut butter and sanitary wipes to Halloween-themed Oreos. While warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam’s have been offering freebies for years, more retailers are discovering that samples provide something digital marketing can’t: a chance for shoppers to try products before buying them. After conducting a successful trial, Walmart Inc. recently announced plans to expand samples to more than 1,000 locations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ALCOHOL

Natural wine finds its niche

Wine made in ancient ways is gaining new fans. Natural wine — which emphasizes sustainability and minimal processing — is seeing growing interest in the United States even though overall wine consumption has been declining since 2015, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a research firm. While natural and other sustainable wines made up less than 1 percent of sales in 2021, demand was rising faster than the wine category as a whole, according to alcohol delivery site Drizly. Generally, natural wine is made with hand-picked organic grapes that haven’t been sprayed with herbicides or pesticides. Once they’re crushed — sometimes by foot, the way they were crushed by ancient Romans — they are naturally fermented with no added water, yeast, or other ingredients. Some natural winemakers add sulfites, a chemical found naturally in grapes, as a preservative; others don’t. Some filter their wines; others leave them cloudy and full of sediment. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SMARTPHONES

The newest iPhone not a big hit in China

Apple’s new iPhone 15 is selling far worse in China than its predecessor, according to separate analyses, reflecting stubbornly weak consumption as well as the rise of rivals like Huawei Technologies Co. Sales of Apple’s flagship device are down 4.5 percent compared with the iPhone 14 over their first 17 days after release, market tracker Counterpoint Research estimated in previously unreported figures provided to Bloomberg News. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

VIDEO

TikTok appeals EU data privacy fine

TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform, is fighting back in the courts after regulators in Europe slapped it with a $363 million data privacy fine and a compliance order for failing to take care of the private data of its teenage users. The ByteDance Ltd. unit said it’s filed an appeal in the European Union’s General Court against the penalty and is also challenging locally an order by its lead data regulator in Ireland to eliminate “deceptive or manipulative” practices that could undermine privacy. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Fidelity launches private lending fund

Fidelity International has launched its first private lending fund with a loan to a Dutch dental services company. The asset manager, which oversees about $750 billion, announced a senior financing package for Clinias Dental Group, which is owned by investment firm Bencis along with Clinias’ management. The deal forms part of a new Luxembourg-domiciled fund, which will focus on senior secured loans to mid-market companies, mainly in northern and western Europe, and will align to Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation Article 8, Fidelity said in a statement Monday. Fidelity is the latest asset manager to launch a fund focused on the increasingly popular $1.5 trillion private credit market. Many firms have been hiring teams or buying niche businesses in the space to launch these products, which typically charge higher fees than funds investing in public equities and bonds. The firm’s private lending team now has nearly 20 people. — BLOOMBERG NEWS