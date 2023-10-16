Photos: The Grog and Dog Jog returns, in all its appalling glory

The pandemic had put an end to the event for several years. But it returned in all its bizarre glory on Sunday, with teams dressed as condiments, hippies, fitness guru Richard Simmons, and Gina M. Raimondo, the former Rhode Island governor and current US commerce secretary.

PROVIDENCE — More than 100 runners took part in the 15th Grog and Dog Jog in Providence on Sunday, completing a comeback for one of Rhode Island’s quirkier traditions.

Brian Trahan, of Pawtucket, R.I., during the running leg of the relay.

After finishing her 1-mile leg of the relay race, Sam Rhodes, center, of East Providence, R.I., consumes a hot dog and beer Sunday before handing off to a teammate. After running a mile, runners must guzzle a beer and wolf down a hot dog in the four-person relay that raised money for the American Cancer Society. Glenn Osmundson for The Boston Globe

Melissa Brady, of East Providence, R.I., finishes her 1-mile Jog and gets going on the Grog and Dog part of the relay race. Glenn Osmundson for The Boston Globe

The Grog and Dog is a triathlon, of sorts, that involves running a mile, guzzling a beer, and wolfing down a hot dog. It’s a four-person relay race, so once one runner has stuffed a hot dog into their mouth, the next runner takes off. Plus, it’s a great excuse to wear a costume.

In all, 26 teams took part in Sunday’s race, helping to raise about $3,000 for the American Cancer Society, according to Brien Lang, who came up with the idea for the first Grog and Dog back in 2007.

Sam Rhodes, of East Providence, R.I., center, hands off to a teammate after finishing her leg of the relay. Glenn Osmundson for The Boston Globe

Eric Daniel, of Bristol, R.I., takes off on his leg of the relay. Glenn Osmundson for The Boston Globe

The event began with a stirring rendition of the national anthem by Ritchee Price, a Berklee-trained trumpet player. Runners then sprinted across the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial pedestrian bridge before circling back to the Wild Colonial Tavern parking lot, where cups of Harpoon Rec. League beer (or ginger ale) and hot dogs (or veggie dogs) awaited.

“We had a great mix of veterans and newbies,” Lang said. “The veterans were grateful to have their favorite Rhode Island race back, and the newbies were appropriately horrified, amused, and ready to come back for more next year.”

Will the race take place again next year? “Probably,” Lang said. “What could possibly go wrong?”

Jo Lee, of Providence, R.I., celebrates finishing her run before turning to her hot dog and beer. Glenn Osmundson for The Boston Globe













Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.