Authorities inundated with tips after releasing sketch of ‘person of interest’ in killing of retired Vermont university dean

Vermont State Police had gone to that part of the trail, near 1660 South St. in Castleton, after receiving a report of of a dead woman found there, the department said in a statement .

Honoree Fleming, 77, of Castleton, Vt., was found dead on the Delaware & Hudson Rail Trail on Oct. 5, the Globe reported .

Authorities are pursuing dozens of tips from the public after releasing an artist’s sketch of a “person of interest” as their investigation continues in the slaying this month of a retired university dean on a walking trail near her Vermont home.

A witness said they heard gunshots and saw a person walking north on the trail, State Police said.

State Police released a sketch Wednesday that depicts a man who was reportedly seen near the spot where Fleming was found, just a short time before her body was discovered.

The person of interest was described by witnesses as being a man in his 20s standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and having short, red hair, State Police said. The man was seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a black backpack, according to State Police.

In the 24 hours after the sketch was released, State Police said, the department received more than 150 tips.

“Detectives have been pursuing leads and conducting follow-up investigation as necessary in response to the tips,” a statement said Thursday.

A Vermont State Police spokesperson said Monday night that there were no updates on the investigation.

Fleming was a retired dean of education at Castleton State College, now the Castleton campus of Vermont State University. The university said she was “beloved by faculty, staff, and students,” the Globe reported.

Her death was ruled a homicide and the cause of her death was determined to be a gunshot wound to her head, State Police said Oct. 6.

A sketch released by Vermont State Police depicting a person of interest in connection to the slaying of retired Vermont dean Honoree Fleming. Courtesy of Vermont State

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at 802-773-9101. Those who wish to assist the investigation anonymously can send a tip at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

