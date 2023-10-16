Barnstable woman files suit against Loon Mountain claiming she was seriously injured at snow tubing site

Zoia Tsoleridis and her family were at the resort on Feb. 11 when they tried to buy tickets for the adult snow tubing run but were told it was sold out, according to the lawsuit filed in US District Court in Boston earlier this month. They brought tickets for the child’s version installed on a lower hill, the lawsuit says.

A Barnstable woman alleges she was seriously injured when she went airborne and crashed while using a “tot tube” without brakes on an adult snow tubing site at the Loon Mountain Ski Resort in New Hampshire in February, according to a federal lawsuit.

But when they reached the tubing hill, a Loon Mountain employee told them the group that reserved the adult site had not shown up as expected. While the lift was not working, the group was told by the employee they could snow tube if they walked to the top of the hill, according to the lawsuit.

“The employee gave Ms. Tsoleridis and the other adults ‘tot tubes’ to use, explaining that he did not have adult size tubes to give them. He did not explain that the tot tubes did not have brakes as the adult tubes do,” the lawsuit alleges.

Tsoleridis, who had never been tubing at Loon Mountain, began the run, but as she neared the end, she could not slow the inflatable tube down since it did not have brakes, the lawsuit alleges.

“There is a berm at the bottom of the hill that is intended to stop riders. Instead of stopping Ms. Tsoleridis, it served as a jump that launched her into the air,” according to the lawsuit. “Ms. Tsoleridis suffered catastrophic injuries when she impacted the ground, including a Traumatic Brain Injury, an Aortic Aneurysm, two (2) broken arms, and a broken jaw.”

Tsoleridis had to be airlifted to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., and remained in the intensive care unit for “an extended period,” according to the lawsuit. She has since undergone multiple surgeries, and is demanding that Loon Mountain be held responsible for her injuries that have cost in excess of $75,000.

According to the lawsuit and Loon’s website, adults are not allowed to use tot tubes.

Loon Mountain has not yet responded to the lawsuit in federal court nor to a Globe email requesting comment.





