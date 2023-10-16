Needham man returns to Israel to serve in military with four daughters

“We woke up to the terrible news [Oct. 7] of the horrifying events in the southern part of Israel, when hundreds of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel’s border and just massacred over 1,000 civilians,” Boaz Arbel, 53, said in a phone interview from Tel Aviv on Monday.

A Needham man who served for more than two decades as a pilot in the Israeli Air Force has returned to Israel to join the fight against Hamas alongside his four daughters.

An undated photo of Boaz Arbel as a young Israeli Air Force pilot with two of his four daughters. Arbel recently returned to Israel to join the fight against Hamas alongside his daughters, who all serve in the IDF.

Arbel retired in 2010 as a major from the Israeli Air Force where he had flown American-made Skyhawk fighter jets, he said.

Advertisement

He’s posted at an Air Force command center in Tel Aviv, working with both air and ground forces to evacuate wounded soldiers and civilians.

It was a “no brainer” to return to Israel after Hamas’s terrorist attack to be with his four daughters who attended high school in Brookline and Needham, four of his nephews who are in the service, and his elderly parents, he said.

“I’ve experienced a lot, but never anything like that,” Arbel said of the Oct. 7 attacks that saw more than 1,300 Israeli’s killed and some 200 taken hostage.

Israel has responded with a relentless bombing campaign, which the Gaza Health Ministry says has killed 2,750 Palestinians and wounded 9,700, ahead of an expected ground invasion.

Arbel said one of his daughters is an Israeli naval operations officer who was visiting Needham with her boyfriend during the Hamas attack and was told to “rush home quickly” in the immediate aftermath.

“That was another element of me deciding to go,” Arbel said. “If they’re now leaving everything they have here — vacation, fun — I should go with them. We took the same flight from Boston to Tel Aviv.”

He said it was a challenge finding seats on the plane, which were reserved for military personnel returning to Israel and people flying back for funerals.

Advertisement

“You can just imagine how gloomy this flight was,” Arbel said. “We didn’t know what we were landing into 10 hours later. And sure enough, we landed and saw a way more gloomier picture of so many casualties and kidnapped kids, and women, and elders.”

Another daughter, he said, flies a cargo aircraft and was the first American woman to complete Israel’s flight academy. A third daughter serves as a combat engineering instructor and a fourth is a singer in Israel’s military ensemble, traveling to bases with a band that entertains the troops.

Arbel declined to name his daughters for security reasons.

“What happened is unprecedented,” he said of the attacks against Israel. “Maybe the last time it happened was the Holocaust. And the only equivalent we can think of for Hamas is the Nazis or ISIS, nothing less than that.”

But he stressed that Israel has declared war on Hamas and not the the Palestinian people.

Israel is “targeting specifically the terrorists and not civilians while Hamas is doing the exact opposite by definition,” he said. “Shooting thousands of rockets into cities and towns and just going and just kidnapping and killing.”

Israel has ordered more than 1 million Palestinians — almost half the territory’s population — to leave Gaza City and the surrounding area for the enclave’s south. The military says it is trying to clear away civilians ahead of a major campaign against Hamas in the north, where it says the militants have extensive networks of tunnels and rocket launchers.

Advertisement

Street-by-street fighting would likely cause mounting casualties on both sides.

Arbel said his wife Naomi, a former IDF lieutenant who served as a communications officer, is now working with the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, a charity collecting donations for medical equipment, plasma, and other supplies for wounded soldiers.

An undated photo of Boaz Arbel, left, and his wife Naomi as young officers in the Israeli military. Arbel has returned to Israel to fight Hamas alongside the couple's four daughters who all serve in the IDF, and his wife is working with a charity for wounded soldiers. Handout

The majority of the funds “go directly to the soldier; nothing to ammunition or warfare,” he said.

Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region and the call-up of some 360,000 reservists, have positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle Hamas.

Gaza will be rid of “terrorists, to make sure nothing like that ever can happen” again, Arbel said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.