Coast Guard launches formal investigation into mast collapse on schooner that led to death in Maine

The Coast Guard said it responded at about 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 to the incident, which took place about 1 mile east of Rockland Harbor.

The formal investigation was ordered by Rear Admiral John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, to “determine causal factors that led to the incident and to identify any other information that can improve maritime safety in the future,” the Coast Guard said in a statement .

The Coast Guard said Monday that it had launched a formal investigation into the collapse of a mast on a 19th century schooner that led to the death of a 40-year-old doctor from Rockland, Maine.

The main mast of the Grace Bailey, a 118-foot windjammer, splintered and fell onto the deck, the Globe reported. The ship was conducting a four-day fall foliage trip, the last of the season.

Emily Mecklenburg, who was described as “very well-known and very well-loved,” died from her injuries as a result of the collapse, the Globe reported. She was a doctor at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, Maine.

Dr. Emily Mecklenburg, who died in an accident aboard the Grace Bailey. 5iveLeaf Photography

Three others were injured in the incident, the Coast Guard said. Thirty-three people were on board the ship at the time, including six crew members, according to the statement.

The first person to get to the schooner after the mayday call was the owner of a boat towing business who is also a firefighter and EMT, the Globe reported.

A 47-foot motor lifeboat Coast Guard crew “launched to assist” and took a woman ashore, where she was pronounced dead, the Coast Guard said. Mecklenburg was not identified by name in their statement Monday.

“As a member of a lifesaving service, I am deeply saddened by this tragedy,” Captain Amy Florentino, the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England commander, said in the statement. “The Coast Guard is committed to conducting a thorough investigation aimed at identifying [causal] factors that will prevent an accident like this from reoccurring.”

